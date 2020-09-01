Chadwick Boseman’s death leaves sad mark on tough 2020

Kobe Bryant. Rep. John Lewis. And now, Chadwick Boseman.

2020 has been marred by tragedies and bad news with the deaths of several popular icons of the black community including Bryant, Lewis and recently Boseman, who passed away on Friday. All three were seen as leaders in their respective fields of sports, politics, and film – places where people, particularly in the black community, often turn to a year of racial tension and protests against police brutality towards unarmed black people.

The loss of another important figure like Boseman is taking its toll on many. The actor, who starred in the mega-hit Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther”, died unexpectedly at his Los Angeles home at age 43 after spending the past four privately battling colon cancer.

“These are pillars in our community,” said Reverend Al Sharpton. “In times of instability, you depend on pillars. It is bad enough when there is a storm outside and you hear lightning and thunder. It gets even worse when the pillars you build and are standing on wobble. It’s as if they are peeling off our foundation. The building itself is shaking because the things that give us security and protect us from the storm are being removed.

Sharpton called Boseman an important pillar who humanized several historic black pioneers with his roles – including color-breaking baseball star Jackie Robinson, legendary singer James Brown, and the first African-American justice on the US Supreme Court, Thurgood. Marshall. Boseman’s family said he underwent “countless surgeries and chemotherapies” while playing King T’Challa of Wakanda in the Oscar-nominated film “Black Panther,” which proved that a person of color can successfully star in a superhero movie.

“The fact that he dies when we are disproportionately affected by COVID and we have all these attacks from the police, and that he is the symbol that leads us to Wakanda, is just a punch,” Sharpton said. “Hearing that our superhero who cast a positive light is gone is a blow to the gut.”

Boseman was elevated to a stage that many black actors have no chance to access, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said. And his ability to be “transcendent” in that setting brought a character from the comic books to life for many in the black community.

“Even though we knew it was a fictional story, it felt real. It felt like we finally had our black superhero and no one could touch us. So losing that is sad for our community, “said James, who mourned the loss of” Black Panther and Black Mamba (as Bryant was nicknamed) in the same year. “

In January, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Lewis died in July after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

Other notable deaths this year include those of actress Naya Rivera, civil rights leader C.T. Vivian and music executive Andre Harrell.

“2020 has had ups and downs for everyone,” said Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo, adding that Boseman left “a lot behind.”

“It’s a lot to process,” Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul said. “Chadwick was a special guy. I think he hit us all hard, especially the black community. He was one of our black superheroes. I think ‘Black Panther’ was such a powerful thing – for me to go with my kids to see a superhero who looks just like them, and the way he portrayed him with such class and grace. It was hard”.

Activist Martin Luther King III called Boseman’s passing another “great loss,” but called on people not to lose hope in a tumultuous year.

“We could easily say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most terrible year there has ever been.’ But I prefer not to say that, “said the son of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.” Our ancestors had to go through so much, and yet we are still here. We are nowhere near where we need to be, but we are always moving forward and moving forward ”.

Gil Robertson, the co-founder and president of the Association of African American Film Critics, said the black community was at a critical crossroads for its survival in the United States.

“They’re hitting us on all fronts,” Robertson said. “We are losing these strong men, these men who operated with a level of integrity, a level of authenticity. All of this seems alarming to me. I hope our community can really come together … not just for a cause, but to make a consistent effort to rehabilitate our community. “