Chadwick Boseman, star of ‘Black Panther’ dies

The actor Chadwick Boseman, star of the film “Black Panther”, died at the age of 42 after battling for four years against colon cancer, it was revealed in his social networks.

“It is with immeasurable regret that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, and battled it out for the past four years until he progressed to stage four, ”the statement read.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered against it, bringing you many of the movies that you have come to love so much. From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ by August Wilson, and many more, they were all filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapies. “

The text indicated that the celebrity died at his home, along with his wife and family. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the letter ended.