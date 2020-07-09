CG PPT First Allotment 2020 publish at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in:

The Chhattisgarh pre-Polytechnic Test is going to declare the notification of the CG PPT First Allotment 2020 Publish on the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. The Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic Test conduct by the CG Vyapam. The Pre Polytechnic Test successfully performed in 2020. There was approximately 31,246 number of students appeared in the written test. The CG PPT 2020 conduct for the students to get admission in the Government and Private Polytechnic institutes in the Chhattisgarh state.

CG PPT First Allotment 2020:

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board is known as the CG Vyapam. CG Vyapam is authorized to board to conduct the various admission test in the Chhattisgarh state. Recently, the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board do Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic written examination in 2020. There were a large number of candidates performed in the exam. Every wide year range of candidates can get the admission through the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board examination.

CG Pre Polytechnic First Allotment 2020:

The Chhattisgarh Vyapam is announcing the First Seat Allotment Process to start on the official site. SO the candidates who qualified in the Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic Written test they can check their CG Polytechnic 1st counseling result 2020 on the central portal at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. Students’ admission made on the Merit listwise in the particular college. Students get the admission in the various engineering and non-engineering courses for the Polytechnic Diploma courses. The Registration process starts in 2020.

CG PPT First Allotment 2020 at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in:

Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh has been conducting online counseling by Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic Test 2020. There were a large number of applicants appeared in the written test. Recently, it declares the notification of the Chhattisgarh first allotment result on the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. So the students must be verified about the college which has been issued by the board. After that the second allotment round declares.

Name of the Board: Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh

Name of the Exam: Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic Test 2020 (CG PPT 2020)

Post Category: CG PPT First Allotment 2020

How to check CG PPT First Allotment 2020?

Candidates who appeared in the CG PPT 2020 they first visit the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. Then on the homepage search link pdf CG PPT Counselling 2020 and click on that. Then login to your account by filling the all required details like registration number, password and click on submit button. Now check your first round seat allotment. Take a print out of one page for the further use.

CG PPT First Allotment 2020

Official site: www.cgdteraipur.ac.in

CG PPT 2020: Application form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern at www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in:

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB) released notification for the CG PPT 2020 Application Form, Exam Date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern at the official site www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The CG PPT exam conduct for those candidates who get to admission in the Polytechnic course in various streams in private or Government Institutions or Universities Chhattisgarh. The candidates fill the application form through online.

The Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic application form filling process starts on the 1st January 2020. The last date of submits online application form is given very soon at the official site. Every year a large number of students present CG PPT exam and get an admission in the top and recognized Government or Private University or Institution. So the eligible students are applying to this CG PPT test on before the last date. The eligibility criteria and other information are given at below.

CG PPT Application Form, Exam Date, Exam Pattern 2020:

The CG PPT exam conducts very soon by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB). The eligibility criteria for the students at given below.

Name of the Organization: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CE PEB)

Behalf of the exam: The CG PPT 2020 (Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic Test 2020)

Examination Conducted For The CG PPT done for those students who get the admission in the top Private or Government Polytechnic Universities or Institutions.

CG PPT Eligibility Criteria:

For seating in the CG PPT, examination candidates must clear the 10th class with the minimum 35% in the recognized board.

Students who apply for this exam they must submit the Domicile Certificate of the Chhattisgarh.

Application Fee:

Complete the application procedure candidates must pay the application fee.

For the General Category, candidates pay up to Rs.300/- only.

For the OBC category candidates pay up to Rs.250/- only.

For the SC / ST category, candidates pay up to Rs.200/- only.

CG PPT 2020 Application Form:

The CG PPT 2020 online application form filling process starts in the month of February / March 2020. The last date for submitting the application form is March 2020. So students complete application form process on before the last date. Students may application form on the online mode at the official site of the CG PPT.

CG PPT Exam Pattern:

The CG PPT is the Chhattisgarh Pre Polytechnic Test. The exam paper will contain the three subjects likely Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. All the questions are MCQ types.

The total examination time duration will 3 hours. The exam paper will contain total 150 questions.

Students fill all answer very carefully because negative marking will also consider.

CG PPT Exam Syllabus 2020:

The CG PET Exam syllabus contains mainly three subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.

CG PPT Admit Card:

The CG PET 2020 Admit Card will be available in the month of April 2020.

How to apply CG PPT Application Form online?

Eligible candidates visit the official website of the CG PPT at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Then click on the link “Online Application Form”. Then enter all the necessary detail on the application form. After that attach your passport size photo and signature and click on submit button. Candidates pay the application fee in online mode. Take a print out of the application form for the further reference.

CG PPT Application form

Official Site: www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in