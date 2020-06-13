CG PET Seat Allotment List 2020 Counselling Results 2020 at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in:

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh has declared the notification of CG PET Seat Allotment List 2020, CG PET 2nd Counselling Result 2020 on the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. Here the online counseling of the 2nd round result declares on the official site. So the students who connected with this counseling process they can check their result for the 2nd counseling result. This Pre-Engineering Test conducts for admission in the various college of the Chhattisgarh state.

CG PET Seat Allotment List 2020:

The Chhattisgarh PET (Pre Engineering Test) is a state-level entrance test conduct by the Chhattisgarh Vyapam. There are a large number of students participating in this counseling process to get admissions in the engineering colleges of the Chhattisgarh state. Every year the Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh conducts the Pre Engineering test or JEE examination in the month of May 2020. And declare the counseling round.

CG PET 2nd Counselling Result 2020:

Recently, the Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh announce the Pre Engineering Test was counseling the 2nd Result on the official site. So the students who given the Chhattisgarh PET written test they can check their result on the official website at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. Chhattisgarh PET provides the three counseling round, Round 1, Round 2, and Round 3. Now, Students can check their Chhattisgarh PET 2020 counseling result to enter their roll number.

CG PET 2nd Counselling Result – www.cgdteraipur.ac.in:

The Chhattisgarh PET 2020 provides the Allotment seat list of 2nd counseling on the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. The counseling process has three steps for the counseling and gets admission first choice filling, document verification, and then Allotments of Seats. So students can check their result on the official site. The Chhattisgarh PET seat allotment process contains three rounds. After completing the third round, students go through the admission process, and this is the final round. This examination conduct for admission in the Engineering College in the Chhattisgarh state.

Chhattisgarh PET exam details 2020:

Name of the Organization: Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh

Name of the Exam: Chhattisgarh PET 2020 (Pre Engineering Test)

Important Dates:

Chhattisgarh 2 nd round counseling date: May 2020

round counseling date: Chhattisgarh Seat Allotment Result Date: July 2020

How to download Chhattisgarh PET 2020 2nd Counselling Result?

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh declares the PET 2nd round counseling result on the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. So the students follow the steps to download their results.

First candidates visit the official site at www.cgdteraipur.ac.in. Then search the link of “CG PET 2nd Counselling 2020” and click on that. Then enter your roll number. Then the result will display on your computer screen.

CGPET 2nd Counselling Results 2020

Official site: www.cgdteraipur.ac.in