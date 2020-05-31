CG Bhuiya B1 Khasra 2020 | सीजी भुईया बी1 खसरा ऑनलाइन

CG Bhuiya B1 Khasra 2020: If you are a citizen of Chhattisgarh State then you will be happy to know that the government authorities did launch an online portal. Yes, the name of the online portal that the state government did launch for the welfare of the citizens is CG Bhuiya 2020. With the help of this online portal, people residing in the state will be able to get the information about their land records online. You will not have to visit the government administrator’s building every time you will have to obtain information on your land or plot.

It will surely be easier for people to know the essential details about their plot, agricultural land, Khasra or Khatauni number, etc. As you now know that the CG Bhuiya B1 Khasra portal is an online web portal that the state government offers its people, you can access it from anywhere. People can be able to get all the details about the land along with the land map sitting at their home with the help of CG Bhuiya portal. This is surely a piece of important news for the people of Chhattisgarh that they can now check the land records online. Also, it will be possible for people to take the print out of the land map from the online portal.

Most of the government schemes and services are available online on the internet for the ease and instant process. So people will be able to have all the essential information on the tip of their fingers. You can now check online the land records and details such as the owner of the land, area of the land, irrigation details, etc. You are surely in the right place looking for the process to check the land records online on the portal.

CG Bhuiya Land Records 2020

The government authorities of Chhattisgarh state takes on an initiative with launching the CG Bhuiya online portal. The CG Bhuiya portal is mainly focussing on making the process to check land records easy for the people. Any and every citizen of the state will be able to check the land records online with the portal. There is nothing to worry about if you do not know how you can check your land details online. Because we are going to provide you every little essential detail about the CG Bhuiya online portal in this article. You will just have to go through the article until the end to know everything about the online portal.

In this article, you will know about how you can use the CG Bhuiya online portal to check the land records. The online portal will provide people with information on land records without any problem. Land records will include the name of the owner, area of land, cultivation of crops, details about irrigation, type of soil, etc. Also, you can use the land records and details while you are purchasing or selling any piece of land. In terms of land records digitization and quality, Chhattisgarh state secures the top position by NCAER in February 2020.

CG Bhuiya Khasra B1 District Wise Land Records 2020

Here is the list of the districts of Chhattisgarh for which you can get the information on land records in the online portal. People can obtain the details of land records as well as the land map for any of the lands or plots in the following districts.

Balod (बालोद)

Baloda Bazar (बलोदा बाजार)

Balrampur (बलरामपुर)

Bastar (बस्तर)

Bemetara (बेमेतरा)

Bijapur (बीजापुर)

Bilaspur (बिलासपुर)

Dantewada (दन्तेवाड़ा)

Dhamtari (धमतरी)

Durg (दुर्ग)

Gariaband (गरियाबंद)

Janjgir-Champa (जांजगीर-चाम्पा)

Jashpur (जशपुर)

Kabirdham (कबीरधाम)

Kanker (कांकेर)

Kondagaon (कोण्डागांव)

Korba (कोरबा)

Koriya (कोरिया)

Mahasamund (महासमुन्द)

Mungeli (मुंगेली)

Narayanpur (नारायणपुर)

Raigarh (रायगढ़)

Raipur (रायपुर)

Rajnandgaon (राजनांदगांव)

Sukma (सुकमा)

Surajpur (सूरजपुर)

Surguja (सुरगुजा)

How To Check CG Bhuiya Khasra B1 Bhulekh Naksha Online?

You will surely have to go to the official portal of the CG Bhuiya in order to check the land records and details online. The process to check the land records or land map through the CG Bhuiya portal is very easy as well as simple. If you do not know about the process then you will not have to worry about it at all. Because we are going to provide you a step by step guide that will help you to know the process. You will just have to follow the simple steps and you will be able to have all the essential details about any land or plot of the state. Let us Begin it.

First of all, you will have to visit the official web portal of CG Bhuiya i.e. https://bhuiyan.cg.nic.in

Then you will have to select the “खसरा विवरण” option which will be available on the right side

It will direct you to another page where you will have to choose the District, Tehsil, and Village

After selecting the above-mentioned categories, you will have to select the “ खसरावार ” option

” option Then you will have to select the Khasra number of your land for which you need the information

As soon as you will select the Khasra number, all the details of that land will open up on the screen

In order to download the land record and details, you will have to click on the link of “ डिजिटल हस्ताक्षरित खतौनी (B1) “

“ It will open a B1 document that you can download as well as take a print out as per your desire

The same way, you can also download or print the “डिजिटल हस्ताक्षरित खसरा (P11)” by clicking on the link

Also, you can get the land record and details with choosing the “नामवार” instead of “खसरावार”. The process will be similar to as mentioned above.

Frequently Asked Questions:

We hope that you will now be able to have all the essential information and details about the land records and CG Bhuiya portal. We did provide you the information about the CG Bhuiya portal and the process to check land records. If you have any doubts or queries regarding the same then you can visit the help section on the official website. We have also enlisted here some of the most frequently asked questions about the CG Bhuiya portal for your information.

What is the website to get the land records online?

If you are residing in the state of Chhattisgarh then the official web portal to check land records is https://bhuiyan.cg.nic.in.

Will it be possible to get the Khasra or Land Details with the name?

Yes, it will be possible to check the land records as well as Khasra number with the name by entering the essential details on the CG Bhuiya online portal.