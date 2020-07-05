CES 2021 will be held in Las Vegas, but with precautions

Jason Hiner/CNET



The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced the week of June 1 that CES 2021, the largest technology fair in the world, will be held in person, but with some important changes, including precautionary measures to avoid infections by coronavirus.

“As we plan another face-to-face event in Las Vegas, we face new considerations around physical conferences, doing business, and commuting to meetings,” the CTA says in the announcement. “Just as companies are innovating the difficulties created by the pandemic, we are adapting to the situation. And we want to make sure that CES continues to help make the necessary connections to grow your business and brand.”

The CTA assures that it will regularly clean the spaces of the convention center and will install cleaning stations in various areas. Social distance between people will be promoted by widening aisles in exhibition areas and more spaces between seats will be offered. The use of masks will be suggested and handshakes will be avoided.

Payments will be made through systems that do not accept cash, the entrances to the convention center will have scanners to check people’s temperatures and there will be medical and support centers in various parts of the convention center.

CES is regularly held in Las Vegas, Nevada, a state that has about 9,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 421 deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CTA’s announcement comes on days when various technology companies are delaying or canceling their annual events that, if not for the pandemic, would have been held in person. Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook have chosen to cancel their events or make announcements by online broadcasts.

“These measures are an example of what we have planned for CES 2021,” said the CTA. “For CES 2021 we are going to highlight technology that provides solutions to the daily adversities created by the pandemic. We are going to encourage the collaboration of technology and medicine that will create innovative solutions and save lives.”

CES is one of the most important technology fairs. Each year it covers more than 150,000 people, including companies, media and technology lovers. The event, although it has changed its host city, has been held since the 1960s and since then it has been strengthening its importance because it is there that companies, girls and adults, reveal products they are working on and also show their ambitious projects for the future. .

