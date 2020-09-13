Central Park: This is what the new animated series for Apple TV Plus looks like

Apple TV Plus



In the war of streaming, animation is one of the most seasoned battlefields.

finally showed on Tuesday, March 10, the first trailer of his new animated series Central park, a musical comedy set in New York’s Central Park, created by the same people from the acclaimed show Bob’s burgers (Both series share the same style in the design of the characters).

Created by Loren Bouchard (Bob’s burgers), Nora Smith and actor Josh Gad (Frozen), Central park focuses on the Tillermans, a family of caretakers and guardians from Central Park, New York, who must fight against the plans of an elderly millionaire lady named Bitsy Brandenham who wishes to build buildings in the park.

The series features the English voices of Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.

The Serie Central park premieres May 29 on Apple TV Plus.

Adventure Time and other animated series that you have to see [fotos] To see photos

