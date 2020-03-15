NEWS

Central American countries step up efforts to contain coronavirus

March 15, 2020
A worker sprays sanitizer on the Salvadoran Institute of Full Rehabilitation (ISRI) as El Salvador’s authorities has taken steadily stricter measures to cease a possible unfold of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19), in San Salvador, El Salvador March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

TEGUCIGALPA/PANAMA CITY (1) – Central American countries Panama, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador on Saturday took extra steps to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus throughout the space with measures ranging from bans on huge gatherings to journey restrictions.

Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador all banned public gatherings to steer clear of the coronavirus spreading as quickly as a result of it has in countries in Asia and Europe. Panama had banned huge gatherings earlier.

Within the meantime, authorities in Panama acknowledged flights arriving from Europe and Asia may be briefly suspended, other than flights that transport docs, medical instruments or totally different humanitarian help.

Thus far, 153,864 people have been contaminated by the coronavirus internationally and 5,800 have died, in accordance to a 1 tally.

