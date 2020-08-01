Cennet: How to watch Telemundo’s new Turkish drama on the Internet and TV

If you like the dramas of abandoned children who discover their past as adults, Telemundo It has something you will want to see: Paradise.

The series stars Almila Ada, whom we already saw in the successful Turkish production. Eternal love. It is a fiction “full of romance and family drama that tells the story of overcoming a beautiful woman on a path of revenge and redemption as a result of her search for maternal love, which was denied at birth,” says the statement Telemundo.

Paradise is a Turkish adaptation of the South Korean program Tears of Heaven. Here are all the details of this series and what you must do to see it in the United States.

More about the plot

Cennet is a beautiful, determined and intelligent woman. She was abandoned by her mother when she was a baby, so she was raised by her grandmother. Despite financial constraints, she becomes a brilliant architect and lands a job at a prestigious company. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally meets Selim, her childhood love, and also the mother who abandoned her.

The cast

Paradise Almá Ada como Cennet Yilmaz. Le acompañan Berk Atan (Selim Arisoy), Esra Ronabar (Arzu Soyer) y Zehra Yilmaz (Melissa Soyer).

How to watch the series on television

The public will be able to see the complete episodes of Paradise Live on Telemundo, beginning Tuesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

How to watch the series online

Since 2013, the Spanish television network launched the Telemundo Now application, available to download from the App Store for iOS devices and from Google Play for Android. Users subscribed to certain cable companies can watch entire episodes of series and soap operas on their iPhones, iPads, or Android mobile devices.

Therefore, the public will be able to watch the full episodes of Paradise live or catch up through their applications or visit the Telemundo website.

Trailer

So far we only have one trailer for the series, which you can watch below.