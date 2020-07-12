Cell phones with the best cameras for less than US $ 400

Juan Garzon / CNET



The most expensive cell phones may have the best cameras on the market, but sometimes our budget is limited, and we want to get the best phone and the best camera. Next I am going to tell you about the five phones that we have tested this 2020 and whose cameras we have liked the most, their functions are good and cost less than US $ 400.



Playing:

Watch this:

Cell phones with better cameras under $ 400

5:47



iPhone SE 2

The 2020 iPhone SE may have an old-fashioned body and even a camera almost identical to the iPhone 8 and a 4.7-inch screen, but for a starting price of $ 399, Apple lovers can get portrait mode on both cameras , various recording formats, including 4K and slow or fast motion, and optical stabilization technology, to which is added next-generation Smart HDR artificial intelligence, which generates an image with multiple exposures and manages to differentiate people from the rest of the world. objects to make them look better.

The main camera is 12 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture and the front 7 megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Your photos look sharp and vibrantly colored, and your selfies portrait or effects are not bad.

Inside, the iPhone SE in our analysis stands out for having the heart of an iPhone 11 and A13 Bionic processor, IP67 water resistance, and even fast charging, giving us a good balance of specifications, although it lacks some sensors and has no night mode .

2020 iPhone SE: How Your Camera Works [fotos] To see photos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8



In the fourth position we have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, with a huge 6.3-inch screen and a price of about US $ 320. This cell phone has a rear camera that is quadruple and that includes a wide-angle sensor, a macro sensor and a depth sensor.

In our tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, their photos pleased us and they are good enough for their price, they offer a good detail of the photographs and the images in low light are quite acceptable.

Its front camera is 13 megapixels and takes good selfies, to which we must add that it has a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, microSD slot and headphone port. Mind you, the only thing you won’t get here is wireless charging or water resistance.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is sober, balanced and functional [fotos] To see photos

Oppo A9 (2020)

In third place we have the Oppo A9 from 2020, a cell phone with an even bigger screen than its 6.5-inch predecessors, and a starting price of US $ 295.

In our tests, the four-sensor camera surprised us, since its images turned out to have good definition, natural colors without supersaturation and it even has night mode, something that has become increasingly essential in today’s cell phones.

If we had to say something negative about Oppo A9 (2020), it would be that the portrait mode is sometimes confused to crop the person, although on the positive side, despite the fact that it does not have a Full HD screen, it allows recording 4K videos.

Your camera selfie It’s a good one too, and inside, its Snapdragon 665 processor and 8GB of RAM gave us enough experience for its price, while its 5,000mAh battery was something to stand out.

The Oppo A9 arrives in Mexico and leaves its box with gifts [fotos] To see photos

Moto G8 Power

In second place we have the Moto G8 Power, whose camera is slightly higher than that of its brother this year, the Moto G Power.

This cell phone has a 6.4-inch screen, and its camera manages to take very good photos, with very well-balanced colors that look quite natural and with very little software tweaking. Also in our analysis we highlight that the Moto G8 Power It offers various modes including portrait and capture, both of people and objects, has been completely improved. Macro photos are very good and wide angle photos are quite acceptable.

Of course, this cell phone does not have a night mode to take better night photos. Its front camera also gave us good images.

To this we must add that it has a Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM, a microSD slot and even a headphone jack, although it does not have water resistance. Its battery is one of its strengths, with 5,000mAh and fast charging.

Moto G8 Power: A slim and attractive phone [fotos] To see photos

Galaxy A51

And in the first position we have the Galaxy A51, with a starting price of $ 399 for the 4G version and $ 499 for the 5G version. This cell phone has a 6.5-inch screen and a system of four cameras that give us very nice photos with the usual saturation range that the company’s cell phones offer.

Of the Galaxy A51 I particularly liked his photos with portrait mode and with live focus; In addition, its wide-angle sensor and macro sensor also serve good pictures and can record 4K videos.

The front camera gives us images with a saturation that makes them see quite well and also has night mode. To this balance of cameras are added the internal characteristics, among which we get an Exynos 9611 processor with good power, 4 or 6GB of RAM, capacity to place microSD and a 4,000mAh battery.

This is what the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks like [fotos] To see photos

This top five we have prepared taking into account the set of cameras of each cell phone, but also its internal specifications. These phones represent the new releases we have tested in 2020. Of course, there are many more, but these have met our criteria. If you have any other you can leave it in a comment.