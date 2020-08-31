Celinés Toribio surprises in the Amazon Prime series ‘Big Dogs’ and makes her debut as a host in ‘A New Day’

On the East Coast of the United States, Celinés Toribio is well known among the Latino community. Dominican by birth, the young woman with cinnamon skin and long black hair now lives in Los Angeles and her dreams have been fulfilled one by one.

He lived in New York and worked on local television for the Univision network covering show business. She never imagined that her life would take a turn when she was offered the opportunity to become known nationally as a reporter for the same show that the popular Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, today a Hollywood star, became known. Later, her fame began to shine as a star reporter for “El Gordo y La Flaca” from New York City.

But Celinés wanted to continue exploring art and that was when he ventured into the radio alongside one of the most prominent Dominican personalities in New York City, Coco Cabrera, and together with this popular announcer Celinés conducted his own morning show.

In the midst of her activities on the radio and her commitments to modeling and television, Celinés had the opportunity to receive an invitation to act in a film production in the Dominican Republic called “Los locos also thinks”, alongside the late actor Luisito Martí, known as Balbuena. “But I did so badly that I decided to study acting fully,” he confessed to the Los Angeles Times in Spanish in a meeting via zoom.

Fate led her to move to Los Angeles in 2006 to begin her career and training with an acting teacher who has worked with Salma Hayek, Benicio del Toro and other celebrities. She knew she had to start on the right foot.

Step by step, but sure

His arduous dedication to acting preparation began to bear fruit and thus he began to fully immerse himself in this competitive world of auditions.

In those back and forth, life ended up taking her alongside the popular actress Michelle Rodríguez (Fast & Furious) in the historical Dominican film “Tropic of blood” that premiered at the New York Latino Film Festival in 2010. which portrays the tragedy of the Mirabal Sisters who were assassinated during the Leonidas Trujillo dictatorship in the Dominican Republic. He also had a special participation in the film “La Soga” alongside his compatriot Manny Pérez and thus the doors began to open.

Vin Diesel, protagonist of the “Fast & Furious” saga, also invited her to participate in a short film that was part of the franchise, but her great challenge came when, in addition to being an actress, she dared to produce and star in the film “María Montez: La film ”, which tells the life of the Dominican diva María Montez famous in the 40s for being the first from her country to reach Hollywood.

Later we could see her as Dalila de León in the Pantaya streaming service tapes “Qué León” and “Qué Leones”, along with Ozuna and Clarissa Molina, the talented co-host of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’, whom Celinés ended up advising in front of the cameras for this film.

Today the renowned actress and film producer is already stepping on her feet in Hollywood and after shining in Spanish-language cinema, the young Dominican is making her debut on Amazon Prime with the North American series “Big Dogs.”

In this series starring Brett Cullen (The Joker), Manny Pérez (The Blacklist) and Michael Rabe (Homeland), Celinés plays Esperanza, a Dominican-born nurse with a lot of character, and the owner of a past with stories of survival. Celinés says that many years ago she met a producer who told her that one day he would like to work with her on the screen. That was more than a decade ago when Celinés had no idea that life would take her to become an actress. And of course he never imagined that that wish would be fulfilled and less so in Hollywood. Celinés says that she received the call and what surprised her the most is that the role was written especially for her, although it was written in English. He says that the producers asked him to show his identity as the character speaking in Spanish and with a Dominican accent while they switched from Spanish to English. The result was totally positive.

A close reality

The first scene in which Celinés is seen places her next to Manny Pérez, known for his performances in the films “La Soga”, “The singer” and “Yellow”, as well as series such as “Homeland”, “Blue Bloods” and ‘Law & Order’. Manny plays his brother, a tough and principled cop who is surrounded by corrupt officers amid a climate of hostilities, protests and riots set in New York City.

In that first scene we see Esperanza (Celinés) in the middle of an emergency room between stretchers and patients, some bleeding to death, as well as paramedics and other people entering and leaving. One of them is Sixto, played by Manny Pérez, who is a detective who seeks the help of his sister Esperanza to attend to a detainee who is injured after being brutally beaten and abused by a colleague of Sixto.

The series comes precisely in the midst of a current reality of violence that is experienced in cities like Wisconsin, where the death of Jacob Blake was recorded after having received several shots at the hands of the police and at times when people are still aware of the death George Floyd, another African American who was suffocated with a knee in the neck by a police officer.

“Big Dogs”, filmed in 2017, was recently released and many of the scenes remind us of a current reality. For its realism and script, the series has already been rated five stars for quality by critics of digital content. This action thriller series was filmed in New York and is written by acclaimed author Adam Dunn and produced by Choice Films. Its first season has eight episodes directed by prominent technicians in the Hollywood industry, among them the director Darnell Martin (“Law & Order”, “Chicago Fire”, “Grays Anatomy”) who was the director who directed Celinés in this series. .

Everything seems to indicate that a second season will come, but due to the current situation of the pandemic, there is no talk of filming or release date. The same artist confirms that the producers have expressed their interest for Esperanza to have more acting presence in the second installment.

But while the time comes, Celinés continues to develop her acting career between Miami and Los Angeles and on this occasion, the Telemundo network has invited her to participate as a guest co-host of the show “Un Nuevo Día”, after the departure of Rashel Díaz, Chef James and Héctor Sandarti.

So if you can see her next to Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis this Monday, don’t be surprised. And if you want to know more about her, how about doing it through this video interview that we share with her from the city of Los Angeles.