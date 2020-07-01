Celia, Huawei’s virtual assistant, opens in Spanish

The update of cell phones Huawei and EMUI 10.1 He will bring Celia, the virtual assistant who was introduced at the beginning of the year and who has now learned his third language, Spanish, which is added to English and French.

Celia can be activated instead of Google Assistant when you press the power button for a second. The first cell phones that will receive Celia will be Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, as confirmed by the company in a statement this Wednesday, June 17. The virtual assistant will be released in Spain, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, France, the United Kingdom and South Africa, although it will reach more countries later.

The idea of ​​Huawei is that Celia is present in the new cell phones, since they cannot use Google Assistant because it is part of the Google services that the Chinese company cannot access due to Trump’s veto.

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro They are also receiving Celia in Spanish, as CNET in Spanish confirmed. There are already some rumors about phones to be upgraded to EMUI 11 since the launch of Android 11, although at the moment everything is completely informal.