Celia, Huawei’s virtual assistant, comes to the west

Érika García / CNET



Huawei took advantage of its presentation event of the new Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus to announce the expansion outside China of his homegrown virtual assistant: Celia.

Celia is the equivalent of the Chinese manufacturer’s Siri or Google Assistant and like these, it is programmed to facilitate the tasks you carry out with your Huawei cell phone or tablet. The company will launch the new virtual assistant for its phones through an update that will arrive soon but has not specified when. The wizard will respond to the activation command “Hey, Celia” or users can activate it by pressing the power button on their phones for one second.

Huawei has confirmed to CNET in Spanish that Celia will not arrive in Spain, but has not confirmed which territories it will arrive in, so for now we do not know if it will land in Latin America.

Along with its new cell phones and the jump of its assistant outside China, Huawei also took advantage of the event to present its new services of streaming to the letter Huawei Music y Huawei Video.

