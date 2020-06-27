Celia: How to set up the Huawei virtual assistant in Spanish

The virtual assistant Celia from Huawei is now available for some of the company’s cell phones with the update EMUI 10.1 and activating it is a fairly simple process.

To activate Huawei Celia you must have the latest version of the operating system and confirm that you can install it. Once you know this data – you can check the link that we left above – you must go to Settings or Configuration, and then access the Huawei Assistant menu.

The voice assistant has its own menu in the Settings area of ​​the phone.

Once there, you will see a screen with several options for digital assistants, the first of which is AI Voice. Once in this section, you must confirm the option of “Voice activation” or “Activation with the on / off button”, as you prefer. Also, right here you can configure the configuration language in a simple way.

Once this is configured, you can call the Huawei virtual assistant saying “Hey, Celia”. By the way, you should know that at the moment we have only been able to test it in Spanish from Spain and there is no other configuration like Spanish Latin America, although it is available in some countries in the region.

In my first tests, the virtual assistant had a somewhat dry and unpersonal voice, although it is likely to improve little by little, as it happens with the other virtual assistants.

The virtual assistant Huawei Celia activates some little colors at the bottom with some animation, similar to what Google Assistant does, although it later becomes a kind of magic ball.

What can Celia do for you?

Celia can perform various tasks for you, from normal Internet searches to activating some services. Among other things you can: