Celebrities react to the death of ‘El Loco’

Mexican entertainment personalities such as Aleks Syntek and Omar Chaparro have spoken out on social media regarding the death of Manuel “El Loco” Valdés.

“You have been the craziest of all. The fine line between madness and genius, how much it leaves us, how much to learn from it. Rest in peace Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés, ”Chaparro wrote on his official Instagram account at the bottom of an image of the icon of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

The communicator Joaquín López Dóriga also expressed his condolences on the network. “The great‘ Loco ’Valdés has died at the age of 89. Rest in peace, ”he said.

For his part, singer-songwriter Aleks Syntek said goodbye to the actor with an emotional message. “Today we say goodbye to one of the great exponents of Mexican comedy. With great sadness we say goodbye, and with great joy we will remember it. Rest in peace, Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés, ”he wrote.

The comedian Ariel Miramontes shared on his Instagram a photograph where he appears with Valdés and this is his dedication: “An honor to have shared scenes, long seasons and tours with a comedy great, always kind and loving. Rest in peace, you crazy beauty ”.

Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés died at dawn this Friday, his son Pedro Valdés reported on social media.