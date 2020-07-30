Celebrities celebrate their best friends on World Friendship Day

Friends of the soul, those who are for good and bad, are few and in the case of celebrities they are even less. To celebrate World Friendship Day this July 30, we asked some of the most important artists in the Hispanic world who belong to that exclusive list.

The responses from artists such as Tini Stoessel, Danna Paola, Becky G., Fito Páez, Sebastián Yatra, Sech, Luis Fonsi and many others were fun, moving and even surprising.

All have made it clear that the stars value these good friends perhaps more than the “mere mortals”, as they lead nomadic lives that complicate all kinds of relationships and a fame that confuses them.

One of those who offered one of those unexpected responses was the Argentine singer-songwriter Fito Páez who revealed that he has friends from adolescence and others that he has made throughout his long professional career, among whom the name of his colleague and compatriot Charly is recognized. Garcia.

“We see each other a lot to talk, listen to music,” said Páez, who revealed that he keeps the link active even when he is traveling, or even on the Zoom video call platform, in the quarantine weeks.

Mexican singer-songwriter Leonel García revealed that he has even thrown “virtual drunkenness” during the quarantine, with the same friends who have been his “friends” since he was in high school. They have lived together loves, heartbreak, night parties, weddings and baptisms. “They are not famous,” he warned, and it is something he celebrates, because they are his “ground wire.”

Argentine artist Martina “TINI” Stoessel has similar words when she talks about her friends. “We have been together since we were 3 years old. We grew up together and are like my sisters. Before when I traveled all the time and came (to Buenos Aires) we spent a lot of time together, we had pajamas. Now, we can’t but we still keep in touch all the time, ”he recalled.

The interpreter of “Ella dice” added, that in fact, when she has been on tour she always tried to make one of them travel because it was “like having a little piece of Argentina” at her side.

Sech, the Panamanian singer-songwriter with hits like “Relationship”, considers his friends as his “ecosystem”. In addition to ensuring that you trust them “one hundred percent,” they are the ones who tell you when you are “wrong or making a fool of yourself” and locate you when you disconnect “from the outside world.”

That role is held by the mom of the American artist of Mexican ancestry Becky G. “My mom is my best friend. My sister too, actually my whole family, but my mom is the center of everything, “he said.

“I have many friends, but my closest friends are my brothers and my brother-in-law. I always maintain those relationships, although it is a little more difficult now because of the pandemic. If I go out, it is only to go to my family’s house or we talk on WhatsApp, but I miss the physical contact, ”said Luis Fonsi.

The star Danna Paola, famous for her role as Lu in the television series “Elite” and also a singer of songs like “Don’t dance alone”, pointed to her mother as her “counselor and the first person” she goes to when it happens Anyway, she also has friends from school that she trusts.

Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra has a couple of friends that he grew up with outside Miami. They are the ones you always look for when you want to party or share important moments. However, it is his two brothers who, in addition to containing him, constantly contain, “they are always” for him at all times.

Brothers Mau and Ricky Montaner have each other and declare themselves “fatherland or death”. It is the reason why they cannot imagine working on their own and have made a career, first as composers and then as singer-songwriters always together.

Jesús Navarro, Bibi Marín and Julio Ramírez, the members of the Mexican band Reik, said that the friends they call first when something happens are themselves. They have other people within their personal environment that they also have, but they recognized that nobody understands them as those who know the challenges of artistic life.

Colombian singer-songwriter Feid said the same. Apart from his sister, most of his friends are other artists of the urban genre, with whom he can “exchange concerns about what is happening with the industry”, advice on “music and lyrics”, in addition to having the “same night hours ”, he indicated.