Celebrities and friends say their last goodbye to Mexican Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés

The world of entertainment, television and comedy in Mexico mourned the death this Friday of the actor and comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdés, who lost his life at age 89 due to cancer that had been deteriorating his health.

Comrades from the television medium expressed their affection for this comedian who starred, along with others, in an era that marked a before and after in Mexican comedy and television.

“I’m sad … our‘ Loco ’Valdés passed away. I accompany his family in his pain … Rest in peace Manuel, “wrote Paty Chapoy, an iconic entertainment journalist, on Twitter.

The well-known telenovela actress Verónica Castro, who was a partner of El Loco and with whom she had her son, the singer Cristian Castro, first regretted the death of the comedian with a brief “RIP MANU” next to an image of a prayer, something that the actress shares regularly.

However, a few hours later, he remembered the father of his son with a video in which he appears with Cristian Castro and the singer José José, who died in September 2019.

Some remembered the moments they lived with “El Loco.”

In 2010 Cristian Castro published the album “Viva el Príncipe”, a José José tribute. With this work he undertook a tour in which before each concert he projected this video.

For her part, actress Victoria Ruffo was one of the first to express her condolences via social networks with the message: “RIP Don Manuel‘ El Loco ’Valdés. Great sadness! ”.

EMOTION AMONG HIS FOLLOWERS

In the same way, many of the comedian’s followers did not hesitate to say goodbye to the comedy icon.

“Today my beloved namesake and at the same time locayo Manuel‘ Loco ’Valdés (1931-2020) just died. RIP, laughter and the artistic milieu are in mourning, until ever namesake, now it’s your turn to make San Pedro laugh with your jokes and jokes, ”wrote a follower of the actor through Twitter.

“Am I wrong if I consider ‘El Loco’ Valdés as the Mexican Buster Keaton? I only saw him once in the theater in ‘E Salad de Rucos’ (he was almost eighty years old already) and he impressed me a lot. A magical, poetic presence, and a fascinating charisma ”, tweeted another netizen.

Likewise, the soccer community recognized Valdés’s passion for this sport, who confessed many times as a fan of the América team, so sports commentators and other fans highlighted his other great passion through networks to fire him.

And his family was also remembered through a photograph that circulates on social networks where its members are observed, who were great figures of comedy and acting in Mexico such as Germán Valdés “Tin Tán” (1915-1973), Ramón Valdés ” Don Ramón ”(1923-1988) and Antonio“ El Ratón ”Valdés (1930), who still lives.

With his death, Mexico loses the third of four brothers who were representative icons for many generations and are a recognized lineage in entertainment.

“Tin Tán” was one of the great figures of Mexican cinema between the 1940s and 1970s, while Don Ramón was popular for participating in the series “El Chavo del Ocho” and “El Ratón” participated with his brothers in some films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema (1940-1957).

Televisa, the company where the comedian worked, also said goodbye to El Loco through several of his Twitter accounts.

“Televisa joins in the grief that the artistic milieu is gripped by the sensitive death of the great comedian and actor, Manuel” El Loco “Valdés. Rest in Peace ”, it was possible to read in the profile of Televisa Prensa.

Similarly, the show business program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, shared the news through its Twitter profile along with images of the presenter Paty Chapoy interviewing the deceased actor.

With a little elaborate but spontaneous humor, Manuel “El Loco” Valdés had won the affection and laughter of the Mexican public through television and film and also in the theater during an extensive career of seven decades.

He was not ashamed of any kind: he danced, sang, shouted, and all without a script. Spontaneity was his hallmark.

His real name was Fernando Manuel Alfonso Gómez de Valdés y Castillo and he was born in northern Ciudad Juárez on January 29, 1931.