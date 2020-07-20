Celebrate Star Wars Day with these free backgrounds for video calls

Lucasfilm / Disney



In these days of home confinement, with so many people connected via video conferencing, virtual funds have become popular. Ya cartoon stamp DC Comics and the Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli They offered free comic and movie themed backgrounds. And now Lucasfilm has done the same, making 31 scenes from the Star Wars saga available to use as virtual backgrounds.

In a publication on the official website StarWars.com the 31 funds are published, which can be downloaded for free simply by clicking on the image (so that it is displayed on the screen in full resolution) and then right-clicking to bring it up the option to “save image as”.

The images available belong to the new films from the three main Star Wars trilogies and include an asteroid field (1 image), Cloud City (1), Coruscant (1), the Death Star (1); the ruins of the second Death Star (3) seen in The Rise of Skywalker; Emperor Palpatine’s throne on the planet Exegol (1); the snowy planet Hoth (3); Jakku (1), Kylo Ren’s ship (1), an image of hyperspace (1), the interior of the Millennium Falcon (4), Pasaana (1), the rebel base (6), Tatooine (2) and various interiors of imperial ships.

