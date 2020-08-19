Cecilia Roth faces some truly compromising ‘family crimes’

I clearly noticed her enormous histrionic skills thanks to “Martín (hache)”, the memorable film by Adolfo Aristarain in which she played the unforgettable character of Alicia, a passionate and tender woman who faced not only the usual bad mood of her partner, the filmmaker Martín (Federico Luppi), but also an insatiable appetite for cocaine.

However, at that time, Cecilia Roth was already in the middle of an acting career that had allowed her to participate in four films by the mythical Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar (“Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the bunch”, “Laberinto de pasiones “,” Entre tinieblas “and” What have I done to deserve this? “) and have a relevant role in Aristarain’s previous film,” A place in the world “; and later, she assumed the leadership in “All about my mother”, the jewel of the Manchego that justly seized the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

At this point, therefore, having Roth in a film production is enough to arouse the interest of any cinephile, despite the fact that she herself does not guarantee the quality of the works in which she intervenes (as was the case with the failed “Private lives”, where she placed herself at the command of her then husband Fito Páez); And knowing that it can be seen from this Thursday through Netflix as part of Sebastián Schindel’s second feature film increases interest.

To make it clear, Schindel is the gaucho filmmaker who became known worldwide through the same platform with “El hijo” (2019) -a disturbing ‘thriller’ about a particularly unstable parenting process that received much praise from parts of the critics-, and that this time takes a more realistic route with “Family Crimes” (titled “The Crimes that Bind” in English), supposedly based on real events.

Here, Roth (who is excellent) plays Alicia, the mother of Daniel (Benjamin Amadeo), a young man who is in detention, accused of sexual violence and attempted murder against his still wife Marcela (Sofía Gala Castiglione) , who assures that he is also a drug addict out of control. Despite the statements that are presented in court and Daniel’s compromising past, Alicia firmly believes in the innocence of her son, and is willing to compromise the fortune she has achieved with her husband Ignacio (Miguel Angel Solá) to ‘fix’ the case for exorbitant cost with the help of an unscrupulous attorney.

At the same time, the woman, who regularly meets with other ladies of high society, has to deal with another legal problem that involves her maid, Gladys (Yanina Ávila), a young woman raised in the country and with personality disorders that lead to committing a particularly abhorrent act in the eyes of public opinion, and which is much more related to Alice herself than she suspects.

Despite the fact that the film has many scenes in the courts that refer to two criminal cases, the real drama takes place in the house of the wealthy Alicia and Ignacio, through the use of those constant time jumps that were already used in “Son ”; and it is in this second environment where Schindel makes the most of his staging skills, resorting to creative frames that accentuate the sensations the characters go through and that once again prove his debts with Hitchcock.

Be that as it may, this is not a director of excesses, far from it; And although that same measure can sometimes make your proposal feel too contained (as happened with the previous work), it is interesting to be able to find an author who does not take refuge in excess to tell stories that may already be in yes quite scandalous.

Finally, we were struck by the fact that Schindel has now decided to tell a story that reverses the role of the male victim of “The Son” to adopt the position of the injured women, although, of course, the end of the other film was so open and so strange that it almost fell into the realms of science fiction.