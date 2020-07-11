CDC Releases Detailed Guidelines for Reopening the United States

James Martin/CNET



The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a series of detailed guidelines on Wednesday to reopen the country.

The plan establishes a multi-phase approach as well as interim guidance for restaurants, bars, schools, and the like to reopen while tracking and controlling the spread of COVID-19. It also covers topics such as so-called contact tracing (contact tracing), testing and monitoring for a recurrence of the virus.

“Widespread community mitigation combined with ongoing containment activities represents both an effective intervention to limit the spread of COVID-19 and a serious threat to the economic well-being of the country and the world,” says the CDC document.

The CDC outlined three phases for the reopening, each with criteria to meet before proceeding to the next phase. Criteria include decreases in new cases, decreases in the emergency department or outpatient visits for “COVID-like illness” and “robust” testing ability.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, has spread rapidly throughout the world. Now there are more than 4 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 1 million infected in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.