CDC modifies guidance on risks of serious illness from COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its guidelines and guidelines on who is at highest risk of becoming seriously ill as a result of COVID-19, saying that a “substantial number of Americans “face a higher risk.

The CDC warned Thursday, June 25, that risk steadily rises as people age, removing the previous age threshold that indicated that people over 65 were at increased risk for serious illness.

The CDC also updated its list of underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious illness in adults, adding that the changes increase the number of Americans who fall into a “high risk” group.

The risk conditions are as follows:

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Obesity (body mass index of 30 or more)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) resulting from solid organ transplantation

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies.

Sickle-cell anaemia

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC noted that obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions among Americans. About 40 percent of American adults are obese. CDC officials added that “the more underlying medical conditions people have, the greater their risk.”

“Understanding who is at higher risk for serious illness helps people make better decisions for themselves, their families and their communities,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a news release. “While we are all at risk for COVID-19, we must be aware of who is susceptible to serious complications so that we can take the appropriate steps to protect their health and well-being.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread rapidly around the world. There are now more than 9.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2.4 million in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

CDC urged Americans to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, and wearing a cloth mask or face mask when they are around people they don’t live with.