CDC illustrates in which cases facial hair can affect the use of the mask

The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has generated anguish and concern around the world, and many people are looking for ways to stay healthy. In social networks, a discussion has been unleashed that has to do with the relationship between facial hair – whiskers and beards – and face masks, since the use of any type of beard when wearing a face mask, beyond if it is a question of style, it has to do with the effectiveness in preventing contagion.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an illustrative graphic that shows a large number of styles of beard and mustache cuts indicating which are the best to avoid contagion when wearing a mask . The graph was originally published in 2017, but it regained popularity with the emergence of the coronavirus.

“Facial hair that follows beyond the sealing area of ​​a mask, such as a beard, sideburns or some mustaches, will interfere with the effectiveness of the mask, which relies on a tight facial veil that seals for maximum protection,” says the post titled “To have a beard or not? That’s a good question!”

Although it is best to have nothing or very little facial hair, this publication indicates that as long as the facial hair does not cross the seal of the mask there is no problem.

With the coronavirus, face masks are receiving a lot of attention as one way of transmitting the disease is by spraying tiny droplets through breathing – basically, when someone sneezes or coughs. In fact, in recent weeks the demand for this product has increased in such a way that a designer in San Francisco has already created a type of face mask with the impression of your face that would be compatible with FaceID.

Since its appearance, the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people and caused more than 2,500 deaths worldwide.



