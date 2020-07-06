CCRAS Recruitment 2020 – 02 Laboratory Technician Vacancy available at www.ccras.nic.in:

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science is releasing the recruitment notification for the post of Laboratory Technician among the 02 number of posts on the official site at www.ccras.nic.in. So the candidates who are looking for the government job they apply for the CCRAS Recruitment 2020 for the Laboratory Technician posts. SO that candidates submit their application form on before the last date 27th June 2020. It is the excellent opportunity for the candidates to get government sector job.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science is known as its short form CCRAS. The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS) is an autonomous body of the Ministry of AYUSH, the government of India. The AYUSH is the short form of the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. The primary function of CCRAS to the formulation, Coordination, development, and progression of analysis on scientific lines in Ayurveda and Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine.

The CCRAS is declaring the recruitment notification for the post of Laboratory Technician among the 02 number of seats. It is the good news for that candidates to get the job in the government of India. So now the candidates who eligible and interested in the CCRAS Recruitment 2020 for Laboratory Technician they submit their application form on the official site at www.ccras.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is 27th June 2020.

Name of the Organization: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS)

Total vacant seats: Total 02 seats available.

Job Location: The position situated in New Delhi, India.

Job Category: Candidates will get the government job.

Eligibility Criteria for the CCRAS Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete Degree in Science or B.Pharma from a known University with 1 year experience in Laboratory Technology of a recognized Hospital or intermediate science from a recognized university with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or minimum of one year duration from a recognized hospital with 2 years’ practice or Metrics or its equivalent with 5 years’ experience in laboratory technology of a recognized hospital/ institution.

Age Limit: As per CCRAS Rules.

Pay Scale: The decided candidates will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay up to Rs.2400/- per month.

How to apply CCRAS Recruitment 2020?

The CCRAS declare the recruitment notification on the official site at www.ccras.nic.in. So the candidates get all details about the CCRAS Recruitment post-Laboratory Technician on the official site. So the interested candidates go on the interview along with original certificates of qualifications and experience certificates at the time of interview.

Venue Address :

Director General,

CCRAS,

New Delhi.

Official site: www.ccras.nic.in