cbseresults.nic.in – CBSE 12th Result 2020 – CBSE 12th Class Results 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi has been declared the result notification of the CBSE 12th Result 2020 on the official site www.cbseresults.nic.in. So the students who appear in the Board examination they can check their CBSE 12th Class result on to the official site. The Central Board of Secondary Education is declared the CBSE 12th result in May 2020. CBSE is the highest board in the country which conducts the entire board exams like secondary and higher secondary exams.

CBSE 12th Result 2020:

The Central Board of Secondary Education is usually known as the CBSE Board, which is the educational board for the Public and private schools under the Government of India. The CBSE Board formed on the 3rd of November 1963, and the head office of it situated in New Delhi, India. The CBSE Board is working under the Ministry of Human Resource Department. At Present, all Kendriya Vidyalaya, all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, and all most some private schools also approved by the Central Government of India are affiliated to CBSE.

CBSEresults.nic.in – CBSE 12th Result 2020:

Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared the CBSE 12th Class result notification on to the official site. The CBSE Board also announced the CBSE result for all regions. The CBSE board conducts the 10th and 12th class examination every year in the month of March and April. This year also CBSE Board conduct the 12th class examination in the month of March.

CBSE 12th Class Results 2020:

After the completion Board examination, students are warmly waiting for the CBSE 12th Class exam result. Every year a large number of CBSE board candidates have appeared for the board examination. The CBSE Board also conducts the common entrance test which is called JEE. The students can also check their CBSE merit list on the official site. The students can visit the official site for getting more details about the CBSE result in 2020.

How to check CBSE 12th result 2020?

The Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared the result notification on the CBSE official site. So the CBSE students who have appeared in the exams can check their CBSE 12th exam result. For that students follow the steps for checking their CBSE result at given below.

First students visit the official site cbseresults.nic.in. On the home page click on the 12th result tab. Then search the link “CBSE 12th result 2020” and click on that. Now enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit button. Now the 12th Board result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for future use.

CBSE 12th result in 2020

Official Site: www.cbseresults.nic.in