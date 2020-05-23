CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Remaining Exam Date 2020: Read these rules before CBSE board exam

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Latest update: The CBSE board has announced the 10th and 12th board exam dates. Now students have to prepare according to that.

Due to this pandemonium, the board has also made some rules regarding exams. It is necessary to follow these rules during the exam. In any case, there is no work that violates the rules made by the board. According to a board official, “The students who take the board exams will go to their own schools and not to the external examination centers, this will allow the students to go the least distance and avoid other travel-related problems.”

Any examination center falling in the contention zone will not be allowed to conduct the examination. It will be mandatory for teachers, students, and staff to wear masks. Thermal screening and sanitizer should be provided at the centers, maintaining social distancing.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has issued suggestions for the Chief Secretaries of all states, clarifying in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries that the examinations will be subject to certain conditions.