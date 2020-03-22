CBSE 10th 12th Exam Postponed 2020: CBSE Board 10th 12th including all examinations canceled

CBSE Board 10th 12th Exam Postponed 2020 / CBSE Board 10th 12th examinations canceled: In view of rising outbreak of Corona virus, Ministry of Human Useful resource Growth (MHRD) on Wednesday postponed CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examinations (CBSE Board Exam Postponed) Has been launched. Additionally, CBSE and all instructional establishments within the nation have been directed to postpone the examination until 31 March. MHRD Secretary Amit Khare mentioned that as essential as the tutorial calendar and examination schedule is, the extra essential is the protection of scholars showing within the examinations, the protection of academics and the protection of oldsters.
He mentioned that all the continued examinations, including the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Schooling) board examination, have been postponed until 31 March. A brand new schedule for examinations can be launched quickly.
The MHRDs Secretary mentioned that the JEE Fundamental Examination must be rescheduled and the brand new date can be introduced on 31 March after the revaluation of the place, as examinations could require journey to completely different cities for the examination and rescheduled dates. CBSE could collide with different board exams.
CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi mentioned that all the CBSE examinations happening in India and overseas had been postponed until 31 March and could be rescheduled thereafter. He mentioned that all the continued analysis works throughout this era could be suspended.
