CBS To Air Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Isolation Concert Special

With a lot of the nation sheltering in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, CBS stated at present it would air an isolation live performance particular that includes Garth Brooks and spouse Trisha Yearwood on Wednesday, April 1.

The primetime particular titled Garth & Trisha: Stay! will function the award-winning artists performing stay from their residence recording studio referred to as Studio G.

“We’re seeing how huge issues might be once we all do them as one. Along with the particular, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be decided, combating the COVID-19 virus,” stated Brooks and Yearwood in a joint assertion.

“With Garth and Trisha coupled with the facility of broadcast tv, something can occur, making this an occasion to not be missed,” added Jack Sussman, CBS’ government vp of specials, music and stay occasions.

CBS describes the particular as “an intimate live performance for viewers searching for the consolation and shared pleasure of music throughout this troublesome time.” It’s produced by Horse of Troy Productions, Inc. The community says the particular will contain a minimal crew practising social distancing and will likely be filmed with in depth security precautions in place.

Garth & Trisha: Stay! airs Wednesday, April 1 from 9:00-10:00 PM, stay ET/delayed PT.