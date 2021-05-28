Caught by a Wave Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Hubflix

By
James Ashley
-
Caught by a Wave Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Hubflix

The illegal piracy website Hubflix contains several English television series and movies. IT includes movies and series in Hd quality.

The illegal piracy website Hubflix daily uploads lots of English movies and web series. But all the files available on the illegal piracy website Hubflix are pirated.

So, please do not use it. Recently, the Italian film Caught by a Wave was illegally leaked by the piracy website Hubflix.

The film Caught by a Wave was leaked just a few hours after the original release. Let’s get the complete detail about the film Caught by a Wave.

Caught by a Wave Full Movie Download in HD:

Caught by a Wave is an Italian film. The Italian name of the film Caught by a Wave is Sulla Stessa Onda. The film Caught by a Wave includes a drama, sport and romance.

The film Caught by a Wave was also released in the Italian language. In the film Caught by a Wave, there are two college students; Sara and Lorenzo.

They both meet in a summer camp. Later, they fall in love with each other. Sara is having degenerative diseases. There is a numbness in her muscles.

Lorenzo does not know anything about it. Sara hides this from Lorenzo. But later, Lorenzo finds about the illness of Sara.

The story of the film Caught by a Wave displays the struggle of the couple; Sara and Lorenzo.

Massimiliano Camaiti directed the film Caught by a Wave. It was written by Claudia Bottino and Massimiliano Camaiti.

The film Caught by a Wave was completed under the production company named Cinemaundici. The film Caught by a Wave got 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s see the cast of the film Caught by a Wave.

Caught by a Wave Cast:

Find the cast of the film Caught by a Wave below.

  1. Elvira Camarrone as Sara
  2. Roberto Christian as Lorenzo
  3. Sofia Migliara as Barbara
  4. Fabio Orso as Francesco
  5. Marta Paris as Caterina
  6. Manuela Ventura as Tuccia
  7. Giuseppe Severino as Andrea
  8. Daniele Pilli as Mario
  9. Luciano Saladino as Club Director
  10. Corrado Invernizzi as Boris
  11. Angelica Alleruzzo as Marta
  12. Giovanni D’Aleo as Gianluca
  13. Marta Fullone as Lorenzo’s Mother
  14. Mattia Monien as Lorenzo’s Grandmother
  15. Marco Feo as Ernesto
  16. Vincenzo Amato as Antonio
  17. Rosalba Battaglia as Doctor
  18. Donatella Finocchiaro as Susanna

Let’s see the release date of the film Caught by a Wave.

Caught by a Wave Release Date:

The film Caught by a Wave was released on 25th March 2021. The running time of the film Caught by a Wave is 99 minutes.

The Italian film Caught by a Wave was released on the OTT platform Netflix. If we get any update about the film Caught by a Wave, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Caught by a Wave.

Caught by a Wave Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the film Caught by a Wave below. It was 24th February 2021 by Netflix.

