‘Cats’ wins six Razzie Awards for ‘worst films’

LOS ANGELES (1) – The movie musical “Cats” on Monday dominated the Razzie Awards for the worst movement photos of 2019, worthwhile six trophies along with worst film, screenplay and director.

The outcomes capped a dismal effectivity for the large show display adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit stage current “Cats.”

The movie, with an all-star cast along with Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, who’ve been costumed in digitally-produced fur, was ridiculed by critics and proved a discipline office flop, taking in merely $70 million.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberries, have been created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood’s awards season. Nominees have been launched in February, a day sooner than the Oscars, the very best honors throughout the movie commerce.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for on-line by spherical 1,100 Razzie members from better than two dozen nations, who enroll on-line and pay a $40 membership worth.

The six Razzie awards for “Cats” included supporting actor wins for James Corden and Rebel Wilson. Tom Hooper was named worst director.

