Cats were pets 1,000 years ago, according to fossil finds

Ashleigh Haruda / Martin Luther University



The discovery of a nearly complete skeleton of a cat on the Silk Road in Kazakhstan has allowed researchers to hypothesize that cats could have been human pets for 1,000 years. In a study published this week in the Journal of Scientific Reports, researchers from Germany, Kazakhstan and Russia reconstructed the life of this ancient feline.

The scientists classified the feline as male and deduced that it could have eaten a bland, high-protein diet. Additionally, the skeleton suggests that the cat may have fallen and been injured. But from the way the bones healed, it makes it look like a human, possibly from the pastoral Oghuz tribe, would have tried to care for the animal. The cat had lost almost all of its teeth, suggesting a relatively long life. When the cat died, it was buried.

“This animal was carefully procured and cared for throughout its life, providing high-quality food and medical care,” the researchers said in the study. “Thus, this little cat is not only the first known domestic cat on the Silk Road, but also evidence of the complex interrelationship between nomadic and urban cultural worldviews in a rapidly globalizing world.”

The Silk Road, where the feline’s skeleton was found, was a network of caravan routes that connected East and Central Asia to the Mediterranean region.The routes were used in the 2nd century BC. Previously, scientists thought that the origin of cat domestication dates back to a much later time in Central Asia.

This is the MarsCat robot cat: Meow! [fotos] To see photos