‘Cats’ Sweeps Razzie Awards With Six Wins Including Worst Picture After Ceremony Was Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

With all that is occurring on the planet the winners of the Razzies aka Golden Raspberry Awards , would fall underneath the class of most trivial , however typically within the face of adversity it is likely to be good to remind ourselves there may be nonetheless a lightweight aspect to take our minds off much more severe issues.

On account of the Coronavirus disaster the Razzies have been, like nearly each different occasion, pressured to cancel their large weekend plans for a reside present (initially it was to have been streamed direct from the ceremony in Los Angeles), so as a substitute winners have been simply introduced at the moment by way of press launch.

Common’s extensively derided musical Cats (full disclosure: I kinda appreciated it so sue me) swept the “honors” with six mentions together with profitable Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress (James Corden and Insurgent Wilson), Worst On Display Combo, Worst Screenplay , and Worst Director for Tom Hooper.

Rambo: Final Blood took 2 together with Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel . John Travolta took Worst Actor for a combo of two movies, The Fanatic & Buying and selling Paint. Hilary Duff gained Worst Actress for The Haunting Of Sharon Tate. Eddie Murphy , a frequent Razzie goal returned to good graces profitable the Razzie Redeemer Award for Dolemite Is My Identify.

The outcomes and blowout for Cats comes on the identical day Common Photos has simply introduced plans to counter the dire boxoffice impact of the Coronavirus by providing their April 10th launch, Trolls World Tour to theatres and VOD all on the identical day for a value level of $19.99. They’re additionally planning to supply, as early as this Friday, their present lineup of movies nonetheless in theatres for a similar VOD value of $19.99 and people embody The Invisible Man, The Hunt (which simply opened on Friday), and Focus Options’ Emma. There was no point out of Cats within the launch, however as one wag simply informed me maybe, in gentle of all these Razzie wins, Common may put it again into large launch in theatres as a manner of constructing certain folks keep at house and keep away from the multiplex in any respect prices.