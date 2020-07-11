CAT 2020 – Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, Result check on www.iimcat.ac.in:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has been declared the notification of CAT 2020 Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, and Results on the official site www.iimcat.ac.in. So, if the candidates want to apply for the CAT 2020 they can download the application form on to the official site. The CAT is for those students who are seeking for admission to the prestigious management colleges of India. The candidates were aspiring to get admission to IIMs, or other management colleges need to appear for the Common Admission Test.

CAT 2020:

Common Admission Test (CAT) examination organized and leading by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The CAT score is mostly accepted by the public and private institute also. The CAT examination is conducted for the students to get the admissions for the Business Administrative program by at the master level. This test carried out by the IIM every year in the month of November. There are a large number of candidates appeared for this exam.

Name of the Organization: Indian Institute of Management

Name of the Exam: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020

Exam Type: This is National Level Examination.

Exam Format: This is online, Computer-based examination and contains only English language.

CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

The applied candidates must have completed their Bachelor’s Degree with the minimum 50% from the recognized institutions or universities. The candidates who appear in the final year of Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent they can also apply for this examination.

CAT 2020 Exam Syllabus:

For the examination of CAT 2020 include the following subjects such as Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning.

Quantitative Ability

Number System, LCM and HCF, Percentages, Profit, Loss and Distance, Time and Work, Averages, Complex Number, Linear Equations, Logarithm, Inequalities, Surd and Indices, Probability, Functions, Permutations and Combinations, Set Theory, Geometry, Trigonometry, etc.

Data Interpretation

Tables, Column Graph, Bar Graphs, Line Charts, Pie Charts, Venn diagram, Case lets etc.

Verbal Ability

English Usage of Grammar, Sentence Correction, Fills in the Blanks, Analogies or Reverse Analogies, Summary Questions, Verbal Reasoning, Facts, Interfaces, Judgments, Reading Comprehension, etc.

Logical Reasoning

Number and Letter Series, Calendars, Clocks, Cubes, Binary Logic, Logical Matching, Logical Connectives, Syllogism, Blood Relations, etc.

CAT 2020 Exam Pattern:

CAT 2020 exam paper will contain 100 questions. The total time duration of examination will be 180 minutes. There will be no negative marking scheme for the wrong answer.

CAT 2020 Examination Fee:

The candidates have to pay the application fee Rs.1600/- for the general and OBC category and the SC/ ST/ PH category candidates have to pay application fee Rs.800/-.

Steps of applying for the CAT 2020:

The candidates who are qualified and interested in this examination they follow the steps as given below.

First candidates visit the official site iimcat.ac.in. Then on the homepage search the link “CAT 2020 Application Form” and click on that. After filling all the necessary details and click on submit button. Download it and take a print out for the future reference.

CAT 2020

Official site: www.iimcat.ac.in