Casts Of ‘Glee’, ‘SCTV’, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ & ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’ Set For ‘Stars In The House’

EXCLUSIVE: Extra nice bookings for the livestream Stars in the Home: Subsequent week’s distant line-up consists of forged members and others from Glee, SCTV, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and a reunion of NBC’s 2018 Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Live performance occasion with, amongst others, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alice Cooper.

The sequence hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to boost donations for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts has been on a roll lately with “reunion” episodes, drawing the casts of Frasier, Determined Housewives, Taxi and That is Us, amongst others.

The episodes can be found on the Stars in the Home web site and on YouTube. See subsequent week’s full schedule beneath.

The week kicks off on Easter Sunday, April 12 at 2 pm ET, with the forged and creator of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Live performance becoming a member of the present, together with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam and Norm Lewis. The distant get-together arrives as NBC presents a primetime encore presentation that night of the 2018 musical occasion.

Tuesday brings a forged reunion of Fox’s Glee, together with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara

Then on Wednesday, 4 stars of the traditional sketch comedy SCTV – together with two Schitt’s Creek alum – will beam into Home: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Andrea Martin and Martin Brief.

Friday brings NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist with forged Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, and creator/govt producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore.

For the reason that first Stars in the Home episode on March 16, the sequence has raised $174,300 to learn The Actors Fund.

The schedule and visitor line-up for subsequent week’s Stars in the Home are:

Sunday, April 12, 2 pm, ET

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Live performance Reunion of NBC’s Easter occasion together with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam and Norm Lewis.

Tuesday, April 14, eight pm ET

Glee Solid reunion of the Fox TV present together with Darren Criss, Matt Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale.

Wednesday, April 15, eight pm ET

SCTV Solid members from the Canadian sketch comedy TV present together with Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Brief.

Friday, April 17, eight pm ET

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Solid members of the NBC sequence together with Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, and creator/govt producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore.