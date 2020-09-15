Castlevania: Symphony of the Night llega a iOS y Android

Konami



The classic game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night arrives this Wednesday, March 4, on iOS and Android.

Renowned game publisher Konami released the game on Wednesday which is a faithful and complete adaptation of the hit game originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation. In its mobile version, players can use the on-screen controls, or connect a compatible controller.

The game is now available in the App Store for iOS and in the Play Store for Android and on both platforms it costs US $ 2.99, a reasonable price, taking into account that it is a classic. The game is available in English, Spanish, Japanese, German, French, and Italian.

The launch coincides with the upcoming arrival of the third season of a Netflix series based on the game. The new season of the series will arrive on March 6. Castlevania for mobile also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation 2 that takes place this Wednesday.

Despite being a classic, Castlevania it’s still available on PS4 and Xbox. On the Sony console it can be purchased through the Castlevania Requiem Collection and on Xbox through the Xbox 360 game (due to backward compatibility). The game, however, has not made it to the Nintendo Switch.

