Cast & Crew Furloughing “Significant Percentage” Of Employees; Cutting Top Management Salaries By 50%

Cast & Crew, one in every of Hollywood’s main payroll corporations, mentioned tonight that it’s furloughing “a major share” of its workers, and is implementing wage reductions of 50% for govt administration and 25% for vice presidents and different senior workers.

It’s additionally reducing work hours “for a portion of the employees,” however a spokesman declined to say what number of workers are affected, or what number of workers there are.

“Cast & Crew and corporations throughout all industries have been centered on the well-being of their workers and their households, in addition to the continuing monetary situation of the corporate,” mentioned CEO Eric Belcher. “After evaluating our choices given the momentary leisure trade slowdown brought on by COVID-19, we’re taking a number of actions to align our prices to the financial scenario within the trade we serve.”

The corporate, he mentioned, “will proceed to have ample core employees in place to totally serve prospects and deal with the quantity of manufacturing work taking place, and that crucial programs and processes that prospects rely on will stay intact, operational and safe throughout this era.”

Cast & Crew says that furloughing workers, as a substitute of laying them off, “allows these affected to retain an employment relationship with the corporate throughout the furlough interval. It additionally allows Cast & Crew to deliver these people again to the corporate rapidly and seamlessly when situations enhance.”

Furloughed workers “will obtain speedy cost for accrued trip; well being care advantages will proceed, in power, and Cast & Crew can pay the whole value of worker and firm premiums for well being, dental and imaginative and prescient protection. U.S. workers will likely be eligible, as soon as furloughed, to use for any federal compensation by way of the current authorities actions, in addition to to apply for state unemployment insurance coverage.”

“Our aim is to efficiently navigate by way of this era and decrease the adverse affect,” Belcher mentioned. “We then can resume full operations and convey our group again collectively when the scenario turns round. We stay very optimistic concerning the way forward for the leisure manufacturing trade, and our firm’s place in it, as soon as this unlucky well being disaster recedes. With the growing demand for and consumption of streaming and different kinds of video content material, we anticipate manufacturing to return roaring again as quickly as journey restrictions and social distancing necessities are lifted.”

Based in 1976 and headquartered in Burbank, Cast & Crew supplies payroll and human sources, accounting and monetary, and workflow and productiveness software program and companies to the leisure trade. Its companies embrace payroll processing, residuals processing, staff’ compensation companies, labor relations, manufacturing incentives and manufacturing tax credit score financing.