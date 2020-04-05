Cartoon8 Stream & Download Cartoon – Cartoon Watch Online:

Although, before going further I must tell you that it is a piracy website. But relax at last I will tell you some legal websites that are alternatives to this site. Hence, these share authorized content to watch. So lets quickly move on to know more about KimCartoon and its legal alternatives.

About Cartoon8

Cartoon8 allows you to watch the latest episodes of trending cartoons and cartoon movies as well. The website is completely free of cost to use. Moreover, it has a simple layout and an easy interface. As the content list is well-categorized according to year wise, famous genres, and top-rated cartoons.

On its website, you will see that it also features manga with an amazing collection. Cartoon8 offers various classifications of genres such as action, fantasy, family, sci-fi, comedy, drama, etc. you can watch the latest cartoon episodes and previously uploaded episodes in high quality. The website also has a huge collection of cartoon movies that you can watch in various video formats. The best part about this site that it caters to all tastes. You will get almost every famous cartoon on this site. And all this amazing content is available to download free of cost. In case, you do not find one you can also place the request for that cartoon. Apart from providing content according to genres and year of release, it also suggests the list of ongoing cartoons.

Although, being popular among cartoon lovers, the website is illegal to use. It shares unauthorized content on its page. Therefore, it has banned via the Government of India under the Digital Millenium Copyright act. But, the site still continuous to upload illegal and pirated content through various website addresses. Currently, the website’s working domain through which it shares illegal content is cartoon8 tv.

Why you should avoid Cartoon8?

It is illegal to download from Cartoon8 as it is a piracy website. According to the Indian Piracy Act, it is illegal to watch or sell non-copyrighted content. And for this website, all the download links shared have copyright issues. Therefore, I would suggest avoiding this website when comes to downloading any type of content.

As piracy is a crime and it might cost you unwanted punishments. Moreover, this website uses third-party ads that might contain corrupt files. Which can be harmful to your device anyway. There is no doubt you will get your favorite Cartoon for free. But this is definitely not a secure option for your device even for yourself too.

How to officially stream and download cartoon?

To say there are a certain number of legal ways that can be used to download cartoons securely. Some of them are Netflix, CONtv, Hulu, etc. These might cost you a monthly or yearly subscription but these will definitely prove to be the best safe option.

All the above-mentioned options share copyrighted content and have the license to all their uploaded links. You can access a large number of their collections of Cartoons and movies. They also provide a mobile app to stream and download movies wherever you want. They all share over thousands of the latest and trending cartoons legally.