Carmen Sandiego: An interactive movie that will entertain the little ones

Conceived for children, Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal is Netflix’s new interactive movie that lets viewers decide the course of the story. The platform streaming premiered on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, this film of just 31 minutes in length that works as a spinoff from the animated series Carmen Sandiego, released in 2019.

The film asks the viewer 13 questions at different points in the film. The user must choose between two options, which will change the course of the story. They are questions with simple dilemmas, such as deciding whether Carmen should sneak into a building on the ground floor or on the roof, or whether Carmen should leave the scene of a robbery or confront the guards.

They are basic options and, in some cases, somewhat misleading, since there are questions in which no matter which option you choose, you will end up reaching the situation you avoided in the beginning anyway. Netflix reveals that Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal It has eight different endings, so the interactive aspect of the film gives it an appeal and interest that it might not have as a conventional film.

Based on educational video games Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? (1985), the film maintains the elements that identify this franchise: the protagonist must steal valuable artifacts in different parts of the world, of which historical information is offered.

As the Netflix synopsis indicates, the film is “an interactive adventure, [en la que] Carmen is forced to carry out V.I.L.E.’s orders. when Zack and Ivy are captured during a robbery. If unsuccessful, they will be rescheduled and made V.I.L.E. agents. ”

Without the complexities of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018), the interesting interactive film of the series Black mirror, The movie Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal maintains interesting aspects of the world of video games.

For example, in one scene Carmen has the option of deceiving Julia, an agent of the A.C.M.E. organization; If you take that route, a text appears on the screen that says “Julia will remember this.” This is the case on several occasions throughout the film, so some chosen options have consequences.

With the voices of Gina Rodríguez as Carmen Sandiego and Finn Wolfhard as her right-hand Player, this new interactive Netflix movie works as an entertaining proposal for children and can generate interest in projects that would otherwise look conventional.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal is available on Netflix as of March 10, 2020.

