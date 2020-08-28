Carlos Vives explores the origins of Colombian music

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carlos Vives spent the last few years digging for the origins of the music of his land. The result: his 14th studio album, “Cumbiana,” and a 45-minute documentary on the principles of cumbia and vallenato.

The medium-length film, titled “The Lost World of Cumbiana” and released last week through the Grammy Museum, also details the efforts for each of the 10 songs on the disc released in May and highlights the environmental challenges facing the ecosystem of the Magdalena River, the main river in Colombia.

“Cumbiana is the name I found to speak of the territory of the cumbia. It is a territory of the amphibian culture of Colombia that unites several rivers, its valleys, its swamps. It is part of the culture of the Pacific and especially the Caribbean ”, explained the Colombian star from a studio in Miami.

The singer-songwriter immersed himself in amphibian culture, on the north coast of Colombia, in search of the indigenous origins of the cumbia. To his surprise, he learned that many of the rhythms and sounds of this musical genre originated in the Americas, long before the arrival of African influence on the continent.

“That is the most exciting thing because we have always had as shame, shame. We have even believed that pre-Hispanic or indigenous music was sad, it was poor, and it turns out that you discover that no, it was really very spiritual, very happy, “he said.

Vives has fused his classic vallenato sound with contemporary rhythms in collaborations with artists including Spanish Alejandro Sanz, Panamanian Rubén Blades, Jamaican Ziggy Marley and Canadian Jessie Reyez.

The Colombian star also celebrates the 25th anniversary of one of his most iconic songs, “La tierra del oblivido”. Released in 1995, it served many as an introduction to vallenato, but with a modern twist.

Vives explained that it was a time when several other Colombian artists were also trying to stick to their roots, while experimenting with their own sound.

“That album represents a bit of that moment in history. Note that it is the same year that Aterciopelados makes one of their most important classics, “said Vives, referring to the emblematic album” El Dorado “by the Colombian duo. “It was everything that was happening, like reinventing ourselves in our music. And then it became a symbol of that moment ”.