Carlos Rivera seeks to transmit peace with an EP titled ‘If it were mine’

After spending time in quarantine, the Mexican singer-songwriter Carlos Rivera decided to share the music that has helped him find peace on the covers EP “If it were mine.”

“This project shows a lot of my completely eclectic taste,” Rivera said Tuesday in a video call interview from Mexico City. The first single is “Vuelves”, by Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén, released last weekend.

Originally Rivera planned to record the songs on the album at home, but the possibility arose of carrying out the production in the Sony Music studios in the Mexican capital and employing more people in a time when it was scarce, with sanitation measures as evidence. of coronavirus, plastic masks and face masks.

“For me it has been super important,” Rivera said about being able to do the recording. “I think that the hardest hit parts are precisely all of us who dedicate ourselves to music and entertainment, because we have no other way to do it.”

Carlos Rivera returns to the music scene with a new EP (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The album, produced by Pablo Cebrián, will be released in September and will include songs from trova, Argentine folklore and Brazilian music performed only with guitar and voice. The next single is “Por tu amor” by Los Alacranes Musical, a song originally on pasito duranguense that will be released on Thursday.

“I think there is good music everywhere,” Rivera said. “That’s where it really shows if something is relevant or not … If the lyrics stand on their own, if the melodies stand on their own; I am naked there with only guitar and voice ”.

Rivera recently released a vinyl recorded a couple of years ago at the famous Abbey Road studios in England: “Sessions Recorded at Abbey Road – Live”. The studio agreed to allow Rivera to include her name in the title and a photograph of her interior on the cover. The songs were recorded in one take with musicians from the London Symphony orchestra, including a 24-string ensemble, and featured Puerto Rican musician Tommy Torres and Spanish singer Vanesa Martín as guests.

For Rivera, Abbey Road is the “ultimate temple of music.”

“It’s like when you lose faith and you go to church to try to reconnect with it,” he said of his experience recording in the same studio as the Beatles. “They were very moved by being able to count (on) … ‘a boy from a magical town in Tlaxcala who comes to the most important studio in the world to bring her music.”

Rivera is a fan of vinyl records. In the videos of “If it were mine” a phonograph appears and he likes to listen to the LPs of Antonio Aguilar and Pedro Infante that he met with his grandmother. They recently gave him “Spanish Fantasy by Agustín Lara with Javier Solís”, one of his favorites.

Rivera launched in June the charity theme “Ya pasá”, to support the Save The Children organization that helps vulnerable children.

“100 (percent) of what is generated not only in Mexico, but in the world … is being donated to Save The Children,” he said, and invited fans to continue listening to the song. “I believe that today more than ever we should all do something if it is in our ability to help.”

The interpreter of “Let us stay with us” and “Remember me” from the animated film “Coco”, who has also acted in projects including the series “The hotel of secrets”, said that as an actor he is still waiting for the project indicated. What he has done during the pandemic is to escape to his family’s home in his native Tlaxcala, where he has been able to spend time again with his dogs Sky, Bono and Simba.

“We cannot do many things,” Rivera said, “but we can do things that are very important, such as connecting with who you are, with your land, with your roots, with your family, which is the most important thing.”