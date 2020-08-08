Carlos Rivera launches his songbook of the confinement with a theme by Rozalén

Mexican singer Carlos Rivera launched this Friday “Vuelves”, the song by Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén, the first installment of his new project, in which he offers new versions of the songs he has been listening to during the coronavirus quarantine.

“I just wanted to sing my favorite songs now that I’ve been locked up, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do,” Rivera said in a statement, in which he explained the origin of his project that he hopes will come out in early 2021.

“They are not necessarily the best known songs. In fact, I like them because they are almost secret, but they are the ones I like to sing the most, and I have recorded them only with a guitar and with my style. That’s why I’ve given the project the title ‘If it were mine’, because I made them sound like it was one of mine, ”the artist said during an Instagram Live broadcast.

Rivera’s repertoire is made up of songs that he has composed or has co-authored, and who is excited to put his stamp on the songs of other artists who have inspired him and accompanied him during the confinement.

His plan is to release a new song every Thursday night, until completing the seven he chose for his initiative, which will be accompanied by a video directed by Andrés Ibañez and recorded in the emblematic Sony Music studios in Mexico City.

Rivera has not revealed the name of the rest of the songs in “If it were mine”, but said that all “are very special” for him. But in addition, the 34-year-old artist is preparing his next album, which he hopes to release in early 2021, and continues to promote his song “Ya pasá”, the proceeds of which he has donated in full to the non-governmental organization Save The Children.

In addition, Rivera is part of the cast of the program “Who is the mask”, a version of the South Korean program that has revolutionized international television.

In the Mexican edition, hosted by singer and actor Omar Chaparro, which began airing last week in the United States, Rivera shares the role of investigator with Yuri, Adrián Uribe and Consuelo Duval.