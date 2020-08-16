Carlos Rivera and Johnny Lozada reveal the secrets of ‘Who is the mask?’

Carlos Rivera and Johnny Lozada consider that their participation in “Who is the mask?” It is one of the most unexpected and surprising experiences of his professional life, largely due to the “crazy things” that happen on the Televisa and Univision game show, in front of and behind the cameras.

In interviews with Efe, the artists gave details about what the recordings are like, what it feels like to be inside the suits and the very strict security measures to avoid knowing in advance who the famous participants are and who are discovered.

“The organization and care they took so that the participants find out as little as possible what is happening is impressive,” said Lozada, who moved from the American city of Miami, where he lives with his family, to be one of the the artists who sing and dance in costume in the contest, created in South Korea and which has 16 versions throughout the world.

The Mexican version, which is currently being broadcast in the United States, has as “investigators” the singers Rivera, Yuri and the actors and comedians Adrián Uribe, the protagonist of the telenovela “Como tú no hay dos” and Consuelo Duval, known internationally as Federica Ávalos de P. Luche, in the television series “La familia P. Luche”.

The host is the actor, comedian, singer and producer Omar Chaparro, while the digital reporter in Mexico was the host and actress Natalia Tellez, while in the United States it is the Puerto Rican Kiara Liz Ortega, who won the most recent edition of “Mira Who Dances All Stars ”.

Lozada, who competed as “the deer” and was the first artist discovered in the program, said that although “it seems that it is something easy, to participate in ‘Who is the mask?’ it’s complicated”.

“First you have to rehearse a lot, because not only do you have to hide who you are, but you have to learn to move with the mask,” he added.

The ex-Menudo, actor and Puerto Rican driver added that during the week it took to shoot the first episode – in which he was discovered – he was “locked in the dressing room all the time, except for the moments when he was on stage , so I wouldn’t find out anything about what was happening. “

According to the artist, who during his quarantine has been dedicated to his company of T-shirts, caps and products for the skin, “the production is very serious and it was an honor to be invited to participate in the program.”

SURPRISED INVESTIGATORS

Rivera confessed that he is counting the days for the second season of “Who is the mask?”

“No idea when it will be because the pandemic has altered the plans, but I do want to repeat the experience,” confessed the singer-songwriter, who still laughs when he thinks about how much he enjoyed the first season, which was recorded last year.

“The conversations with the other judges were great and, the truth is that many times we could not believe what we were seeing,” said the artist, who is in the midst of a new experience in his artistic career.

For the first time, Rivera is singing compositions by other artists in his project “If they were mine.” Every week she brings out a new song, with acoustic arrangements, in which she is accompanied by only one guitar.

“I have to confess that some of the contestants I identified quickly, as they were colleagues with whom I worked for a long time. But others even fought between the judges to see who was right and I lost ”, he remembered with a laugh.

REALITIES FOR THE FAMILY

Both Lozada and Rivera have previously participated in reality shows. “For artists, they are ideal projects for the public to see you in new ways and get to know you from another point of view,” said the Puerto Rican.

The singer of songs like “Guerra” and “Recuerdame” said that it is also “an opportunity to develop other skills and share with colleagues from another perspective”.

For both of them, it is also satisfying to participate in a program “that are created to be seen by the whole family. A healthy entertainment that can be enjoyed by different generations ”, they closed.