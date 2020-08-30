Carlie Guevara brings authenticity to the role of an undocumented Latina ‘trans’

Anyone who watches “The Garden Left Behind”, the new bilingual and independent film that can be accessed from home through Virtual Cinemas, will realize that the entire project owes a lot to its protagonist, Carlie Guevara, a young transgender woman who plays here with particular fortune another young transgender woman.

That would hint at the possibility that Guevara has a great future in the histrionic category, although the truth is that she herself is considering other options. “I have graduated in photography and I am preparing an exhibition of women’s portraits,” the interpreter told us through a telephone connection to her home in New York, the city where the film is also set. “Acting is something that just happened; I never studied it. “

“When I read the script [de esta película]It seemed to me that the character of Tina was someone with whom I felt comfortable and with whom I had several thoughts in common; I was not afraid to do it, because he said things that I would say, “he added. “I auditioned and they liked it.”

Before filming began, and for about two months, Guevara – who permanently jumped between Spanish and English during our conversation – had numerous rehearsal sessions with Alex Cruz, the actor who plays Tina’s boyfriend, with the which has some pretty passionate scenes on screen, prompting us to ask him about the challenges he was faced with while completing the job.

“Actually, I didn’t feel like anything I had to do was too difficult for me; the most complicated was a scene in Little Italy in which we were surprised by a street celebration, although I think it was not in the final edition “, he recalled. “It was more of a learning process that I found very interesting.”

The proper representation

The director of “The Garden” is Flavio Alves, a gay Brazilian who, in the words of our interviewee, wanted to do this because he is interested in creating films about marginalized people and about subjects that are not given due attention. But that does not mean that the relationship between the filmmaker and the actress has been easy.

“At first, I did not like him at all, but now we are very well and we call each other all the time,” confessed Guevara. “He has been a mentor to me and has helped me apply for loans for my photography courses. Working together, our personalities collided, and I clearly told him what I didn’t like; but we finally got over that. “

In the film, Tina faces harassment from a group of ‘very macho’ boys and other circumstances of direct or indirect discrimination, since, for example, her grandmother Eliana (Miriam Cruz) keeps calling her by her birth name, despite that you generally respect your granddaughter’s decisions.

At the beginning of the story, Tina also has a circumstantial contact with Chris (Anthony Abdo), a boy who works in the daily consumer goods store that she visits and whose role will end up being decisive, after he himself is unable to process constructively his attraction to her.

“It is very important to emphasize that he is not a gay in the closet, but a person who is attracted to‘ trans ’women, which is very different and is not yet understood by the media,” Guevara resumed. “The men who are attracted to us are not gay, because they like us like the women we are.”

“I have nothing to offer a gay man, and that has also been the subject of confusion in the cinema, with all those characters that end up supposedly revealing themselves as men,” he continued. “I loved ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ and Jared Leto did a fantastic job, but performances like that can make the audience go ‘oh, he was a gay man,’ when homosexuality is something else.”

Miriam Cruz in another moment of the film. (Courtesy)

Your experiences

Our interviewee considers that she is a very lucky person because she has not suffered episodes of direct violence due to her sexual identity. “There have been only two times that someone has misbehaved me for being ‘trans’,” he said. “I have worked all the time in the area of ​​the arts, in museums and similar institutions, and I have not experienced situations of that kind, neither because of that nor because I am Latina.”

“But, of course, this is not the case with all of us, and I can identify with Tina because I have been followed in the street and I have been afraid,” he added. “My family has also supported me, something that is difficult for Latino parents, who tend to reject you if you are different, even if you like something like punk rock.”

In the film, Tina and her grandmother are Mexican immigrants, but in reality, Guevara is an American of Salvadoran descent and Cruz is originally from Puerto Rico. “There are people from all over here, and also many Mexicans,” she told us, alluding to New York. “In the script it was already written like that, and it seemed fine to me, although I was afraid that my accent was not the right one. Finally, we did the best we could. “

Throughout the film, the evolution of the protagonist in social terms is also shown, because the initial fears that she experiences regarding her direct participation in the protests in favor of the ‘trans’ community are fading, especially after a close person is beaten for no reason by a police officer.

“I’ve always liked to get involved with things that attract attention, so that part of Tina was not difficult for me,” Guevara explained. “Growing up, I didn’t feel ashamed of being a Latina or believe that I had anything to hide; I told everyone how much I liked pupusas, and I also spent a lot of time in Jamaica, surrounded by a completely multicultural and international environment. “

At the time

On the other hand, although she was born in this country and never had immigration problems, she assures that she has undocumented relatives, starting with her own father, who died two years ago. “My father was deported and spent his last years in El Salvador, and I heard my mother many times talking on the phone to find out if someone had managed to get there safely. [a este país]”He recalled. “It is something that is very close to my heart.”

In the current situation, the community to which it belongs faces not only the habitual discrimination due to its sexual identity, but also racism and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an extra reason for concern. That, however, does not prevent you from moving forward.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but I think life is always going to be difficult for anyone who is seen as different, either because of their race or their gender,” he explained. “And to that is added the fact that, in many states, there are people who can still be evicted from their homes for being ‘trans’, although changes are taking place at the legislative level and there are more and more people who are fighting for change, which is essential because you cannot expect others to improve things ”.

For the change

Guevara is very proud of what “A Fantastic Woman” achieved, the 2017 Chilean film that allowed its protagonist Daniela Vega to become the first ‘trans’ person to present an award at the Oscar ceremony.

“It was something historic – it even makes me cry when I remember it – because there are still many people around the world who would love to erase us from the planet,” he said. “Now we are being represented in the world of cinema in a much better way, as is the case with another new film,‘ Lingua Franca ’, which also has a‘ trans ’woman in front of it; and we have on the other hand the super model [brasilera] Lea T and the pop star [alemana] Kim Petras ”.

“But that does not mean that we‘ trans ’have to always play‘ trans ’; I would like to play a superhero, be in a science fiction story or an action story, “he continued. “I think we have a lot to contribute because of who we are and because of the experiences we have had.”

Guevara knows that we are living in times of great uncertainty and fears for the future in view of the fact that the current president of the nation has very firm plans to stay in power. “It is more important than ever that people stop and really think about what they want and what they value, because change is necessary; we need to see an improvement in the laws ”, he emphasized. “I would like people to have an open mind and consider at least what it is to be ‘trans’, what it is to be undocumented and the reasons that lead many to come to this country.”