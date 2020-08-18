Cardi B tells Joe Biden: ‘Blacks … just ask for equality’

What do a 27-year-old rap star and a 77-year-old presidential candidate have in common? Much more than meets the eye.

Cardi B recently spoke with Joe Biden via Zoom, covering everything from Medicare and free college tuition to racial justice and COVID-19, in an exclusive interview for Elle magazine.

“I want to know when this will end,” Cardi said of the pandemic. “I want to go back to my work. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything will be okay. “

The multi-songwriting superstar and hit maker as “WAP” was referring to President Trump, whom he recently asked fans to vote to remove him from office.

However, for Elle’s September cover story, the artist clarified that while she was originally a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter, she has vowed to stand behind Biden on behalf of all Americans.

Discussing racial justice with Biden, Cardi said, “I feel like black people, we are not asking for sympathy, we are not asking for charity, we are just asking for equality.”

“I want blacks to stop being murdered and for justice not to be done,” he continued. “I’m tired of that. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to black citizens and fair to police officers as well. “

The former vice president responded with a gesture of respect. Cardi B has a history of voicing her opinions (specifically to her 72.9 million Instagram followers) but she hasn’t always been taken seriously as a cultural commentator.

“One of the things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call fairness: decency, fairness and treating people with respect,” said Biden. “John Lewis, one of the great civil rights leaders, used to say ‘the vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool you have’ ”.

And when Cardi B spoke out about the concerns of her young fans, issues like Medicare, access to a college education and racial equality, Biden listened carefully and responded optimistically for change.

“He said, ‘Joe, I’m coming from a protest,’” Biden said of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). “’There were as many white children marching as there were black children. This is Mississippi, Joe. Things are changing'”.

“That’s so powerful,” Cardi replied. She learned a lot from this conversation alone, she reflected. But that didn’t stop him from asking the tough questions:

“People want to know, can you provide a university education, this plan [de atención médica], without a large part of the taxes coming out of our checks? ” she asked.

“Yes, we can,” Biden replied.