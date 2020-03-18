Cardano Foundation Is Sued by Former Research Partner

Earlier at present, March 16, Cardano Foundation made an announcement on its web site disclosing that Z/Yen Group Restricted (UK) has initiated authorized proceedings towards it.

Z/Yen Group — Former Research Partner

Z/Yen Group Restricted is a fintech assume tank and a former analysis associate of the Foundation. Again in 2018, the 2 co-authored a report entitled “The Quantum Countdown: Quantum Computing and the Way forward for Distributed Ledger Encryption.”

Curiously, Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, in a YouTube Ask Me Something dwell stream from March 15, talked about that his firm is doing analysis on quantum-resistant signatures.

IP rights dispute?

The knowledge launched by the Cardano Info on the character of those “authorized proceedings” is scant:

“The proceedings relate to an alleged settlement between the Z/Yen Group Restricted and the Cardano Foundation dated July 2017. The Cardano Foundation voided/terminated the settlement for numerous causes. The Cardano Foundation totally rejects the claims raised by the Z/Yen Group Restricted. Because of the ongoing nature of this judiciary course of, no additional data can be given whereas proceedings are in progress.”

Based mostly on this data, one can solely speculate that the case raises the problem of the possession of mental property.

A Cardano Foundation spokesperson replied to Cointelegraph stating that “he has nothing so as to add to the announcement.”

Cointelegraph has reached the Z/Yen Group for feedback however has not obtained it in time for publishing. We’ll replace this text ought to we obtain a response.