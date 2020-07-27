Capone: Everything We Know About the Movie Starring Tom Hardy

A new story of the mobster Al Capone is yet to come and its premiere could mean the return of Josh Trank, a filmmaker who surprised the world with Chronicle (2012), but that skated with the checkered version of Fantastic Four (2015).

The story of Fonzo, as the tape was going to be called at the beginning, it is quite bizarre. The project begins in 2016 and begins filming in 2018, with Tom Hardy as the protagonist. The cast is completed by some big names, including Kyle MacLachlan, Matt Dillon, and Linda Cardellini. Then, it was not known more, until without notice, news came thanks to social networks.

On April 15, user Anton Volkov posted various details on his Twitter account. First, it said that the work changed its name and then that it would be category R due to explicit violence and sexual content.

Very soon after, Trank himself uploaded the trailer to social networks, showing the release date (May 12) and confirming the name change.

This, then, is all we know so far about this bumpy production.

What is it about?

According to the virtual film archive, iMDB, the film portrays Capone as “a 47-year-old man who, after spending 10 years in prison, begins to suffer dementia and is persecuted for his violent past.”

Although the synopsis is not very clear, after seeing the trailer and the edition of Trank, we can conclude that the film focuses on the less glamorous period of the gangster, when he was secluded in his Florida home and eating the spaghetti that his wife Mae. According to the bibliography, during that time he had imaginary conversations with some colleagues he had murdered.

Capone’s brain was badly affected by a syphilis infection that went untreated. According to historians, he had the mental capacity of a 12-year-old boy. In this context, Trank introduces the character of Dillon, who seems enthusiastic about the idea of ​​earning money at the expense of the gangster’s disease.

Images and trailer

On Tom Hardy’s Instagram account there are a lot of images from the film or, better said, from his makeup as Al Capone. These photos give us an idea of ​​how bloody the tape could be. Below you can see some of them and at the end the trailer:

Capone has an interesting cast, since most of the actors who participate have worked in large productions:

Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road): Al Capone

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me): Mae Capone

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks): Karlock

Matt Dillon (Crash): Johnny

Kathrine Narducci (The Irishman): Rosie

Jack Lowden (Dunkirk): Crawford

Matilda Del Toro (Night School): Mona Lisa

Noel Fisher (Shameless): Junior

Hardy posted a photo showing part of the cast.

Release date



The film will be released on May 12, probably in the service of streaming from the production company Vertical Entertainment. And then if the coronavirus

it allows it, in some cinemas.

