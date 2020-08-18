Can’t pay your taxes? We tell you your options

If at calculate your tax return you discover that you have to pay a bill, you are not the only one. It is estimated that, last year alone, some 30 million people ended up owing taxes.

Now if you owe money to the government, but you can’t pay your tax bill, what should you do? First of all: don’t panic. Every year, 5 million people request assistance with payments. Follow these steps and you will avoid the IRS imposing heavy penalties on you.

1. Make your statement anyway

Filing your return, even if you owe money, leaves you in a much better situation than not filing. Ignoring your tax bill is similar to ignoring any other type of important bill or payment. You will accumulate heavy fines and penalties, and you will end up with a debt greater than what you originally had. The penalty for late payment is 5% per month of your balance, for each month that you do not file your return.

Not paying your tax bill can have serious consequences. You can have the government garnish your wages or collect the money directly from your bank account. You could also face a tax lien on your property, which could force you to leave your home.

Remember that this 2020, you have until July 15 to file your tax return. The IRS delayed the delivery date due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

2. Contact the IRS

As soon as you know you won’t be able to pay your tax bill, call the IRS at 800-829-1040. Depending on your situation, you may be eligible for a payment extension or some other arrangement.

If you have the financial means, pay as much as you can. This will show the IRS that you have some resources to pay your tax bill and that you are not trying to avoid it. It means that you are acting responsibly instead of ignoring your bill.

3. Request an extension

If you need additional time to collect the payment money, the IRS may agree to a short-term extension of your bill. They can give you up to 120 days to pay your bill without penalty. But keep in mind that if you don’t pay before the deadline, you could accrue interest and fees. Requesting an extension is a good idea to avoid a payment plan, as it includes installment charges.



4. Negotiate a payment plan

An installment plan allows you to pay the government a fixed amount depending on when you earn and how much you can pay. With this system, you will make continuous payments until your tax bill has been paid in full.

There are different payment plans available, depending on your financial situation. You must complete IRS Form 9465, which is an Application for an Installment Plan. This form allows you to request a monthly installment payment plan from the IRS. You may have to pay some fees, such as a US $ 10 user fee. This system guarantees you to obtain an agreement of payments in installments if you are up to date with your taxes, owe less than US $ 10,000 and you commit to pay your invoice within the next three years.

Take into account that payment plans charge interest. Currently, the interest rate is 3% and is calculated daily.

5. Request an Offer in Compromise

An Offer in Compromise (OIC) means that you make an agreement with the IRS to pay them less than you originally owed. If you have no way to pay your debt in full and you do not have resources or assets, or if paying your tax bill would lead to a financial disaster in your daily expenses (for example, not being able to pay your rent), an OIC can be a good option.

You can submit an application, but that doesn’t mean the IRS will approve it. The IRS will evaluate you and verify if you are eligible for an OIC. There is a fee of US $ 186 for submitting this application, but low-income workers are exempt from it.

If you qualify and are approved for an OIC, you can pay the full amount or in monthly installments up to a maximum of 24 months. Keep in mind that even when the IRS is evaluating your eligibility, you should continue to make your monthly payments to avoid being rejected.

Other things to consider

Once again: before you panic, remember that your situation is not unusual. If you’re not sure you can pay your bill in full on tax payday, talk to the IRS about what your options are.

We also recommend that you see what withholdings are being applied to your salary. Ask the Human Resources department to verify how much they are holding you. Sometimes not having the correct withholdings can cause you to end up owing money when filing your taxes. If you have a secondary source of income, you may also owe more taxes for that.

Don’t be afraid to discuss your situation with a qualified tax professional. Not all experts are the same (and some are not even real), so be sure to choose your tax professional carefully before handing over personal documentation. Getting professional help can make the difference between owing money and getting a refund.

