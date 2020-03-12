Cannabis Game, Reverse Auction Loans Join Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator

The College of California Berkeley has introduced the 17 newest startups to be accepted into its ‘Blockchain Xcelerator’ program.

They embrace a Cannabis-themed mass-multiplayer on-line recreation (MMO), and a reverse public sale mortgage platform. Entry into the incubator’s Spring 2020 cohort was extremely aggressive with simply 12%, of the 140 startups who utilized being profitable.

The accelerator is a collaboration between Berkeley Engineering’s Sutardja Heart for Entrepreneurship and Expertise, the Blockchain at Berkeley scholar group, and the Haas Faculty of Enterprise.

Pot farming recreation affords ‘actual Cannabis rewards’

Among the many most novel startups is Nugbase — an Ethereum-based hashish farming MMO, with greater than 1,000 present customers. Nugbase’s web site states customers acquire “Flower Playing cards” that may be raised of their digital setting, and that customers might be “rewarded in actual Cannabis.”

The incubator additionally welcomed Calypso — a reverse public sale platform that seeks to drive better competitors inside the mortgage market by making a market the place lenders bid on mortgage proposals ready by debtors.

Different profitable start-ups embrace Arterra which is making a non-fungible token platform that seeks to drive engagement between eSports, sporting entities and their followers; digital asset custody and funds platforms Finoa; in addition to Snowball Cash, which is creating funding automation software program.

Member of first cohort secures $4.three million in funding

UC Berkeley launched its blockchain accelerator on the finish of January 2019 and onboarded a second cohort throughout October 2019.

Final month, Anchain, a blockchain analytics agency from the primary cohort, secured $4.three million in a pre-A fundraising spherical co-led by Susquehanna Worldwide Group and Amino Capital.