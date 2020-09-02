Canadian company claims to have created the ultimate mask

Vyzr Technologies



The Canadian firm Vyzr Technologies claims to have created the ultimate mask not only to prevent the coronavirus

, but to protect people from any pathogens.

It is “BioVYZR”, a device that covers the head, with a kind of helmet and is tied from the waist. The design is reminiscent of the costumes used by the protagonists of the movies Arrival and Prometheus. The device contains an air-purifying respirator, replicating some systems used in healthcare and industrial settings.

According to the company itself, the device can be used in crowded spaces, both indoors and outdoors, airports and airplanes, public transport, schools and universities, events and conferences, and in any group recreational activity. In addition, they are adjustable and come in designs for children and adults. They cost about $ 172.

According to the description of the device, the design is sealed when it is fastened, so that it “protects all sides of the user’s personal space. The built-in purification system filters pathogens, allergens and air pollutants using an N- filter. 95 “.

The N95 designation indicates that the respirator filters at least 95% of airborne particles.



Made with neoprene, marine vinyl and ripstop (tear-resistant fabric), the BioVYZR is, according to its creators, completely weather resistant and weighs 1.25 kg, including the battery that keeps the fan active.

Among the benefits of this product over any other device to protect the face, the following are listed: anti-fog face shield, high optical clarity and wide angle vision. They promise the fan lasts 8-12 hours on a single charge and ultra-quiet airflow.

Vyzr



Vyzr’s invention is on the platform of crowdfunding Indiegogo and has obtained a financing of almost US $ 500.00. The company says it will be able to deliver the first orders by June.