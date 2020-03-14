CAN YAMAN: “LITTLE TO LITTLE I AM SAYING SUCCESS BUT I KEEP THE FEET SIGNED ON EARTH, I AM NOT PRESUMING”

Certain, lastly Can Yaman has visited our nation. After the success of assortment like Erkenci Kus and now Dolunay, the Turkish actor has turn into an object of need for a legion of followers who look forward to seeing him, touching him and taking a picture with him. Subsequently his arrival in Madrid was so spectacular. The airport was collapsed and that has been the tonic of the three days it has spent proper right here.

“I have to thank all people. It is a unprecedented feeling, coming from Turkey and as a Turkish actor to fulfill this reception, it is a good feeling, ”he talked about at a press conference that Mediaset has organized so that we would all talk about to him. And we should always not overlook that the actor has come to Spain to participate on this system of Carlos Sobera. This Friday we’ll see the emotional second he has lived with a fan.

In present months there is a mass bathtub the place it goes and such a sudden success should not be simple to assimilate. “Little by little I am digesting it and sustaining my toes company on the underside, I am not presuming. Thank God I have had an excellent coaching, I have been raised by a extremely generous family and I am trying to digest this humbly. I have been discovering out in good schools and with very delicate people and I am trying to digest all this love with calm, humility, toes on the underside and surrounded by people, ”he talked about in a Turkish that sounds most suggestive for distinctive.

His performing profession

And positive, if on show, Can Yaman has confirmed to be a intercourse picture, throughout the transient distances there is not a should detract from it, in any case add it. Together with the physique, it has a head and has confirmed it by talking regarding the good second that the Turkish assortment dwell internationally. “The gathering in Turkey typically last 150 minutes and proper right here you divide it into chapters and thus you get an excellent share. Turkey is the second nation with a very powerful export of assortment all around the world. There are quite a few producers and loads of assortment are being produced throughout the nation. It is a very big market, ”he says.

And that market is coming to our nation thanks, above all, to 2 chains, Nova and Divinity. “5 or 10 years previously Turkey was a market that did not export assortment to Europe however it certainly has begun to export the gathering abroad and I am proud to steer this part,” he acknowledges feeling an essential protagonist on this course of.