Can I make video calls with WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp



The crisis of coronavirus It has made many people have to stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus and consequently not be able to see their loved ones. For this reason, many are those who are choosing to make video calls to feel closer to their family and friends and even celebrate celebrations with them in the distance.

WhatsApp is one of the applications that allows you to make video calls from your cell phone, but is it possible to do it from the Web version of the service? The answer is no, WhatsApp Web lacks many of the functions of the mobile application such as calls, video calls or sharing your location. This way, you can use the desktop version of the service on your computer or tablet, but only for texting.

If you want to use a video calling service in your computer, Zoom is a good alternative. The service allows you to enter a meeting (video chat) through a link (this link should be sent to you by your interlocutor) in a very simple way or by adding the meeting details.

In addition to Zoom, other applications such as Skype or Hangouts are perfect for making video calls from your computer, although You also have Facebook Messenger as an alternative, the messaging service of the social network that allows you to make video calls both in its mobile app and in the desktop version.

In addition to talking with your friends, in these days of quarantine CNET en Español recommends that you take a look at our list of free services and also to some free resources so that do physical activity while at home.

